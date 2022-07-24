Gabrielle Union, 49, Sizzles In Tight Black Catsuit With Cutouts: Photos

Gabrielle Union can’t help but get more beautiful with every passing day! The 49-year-old actress put on a jaw-dropping display when she stepped out for a bachelorette party in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 23. Rocking a barely-there cutout black top and matching leggings, the Cheaper By the Dozen alum commanded attention as she was joined by the bride-to-be and a gaggle of gorgeous friends.

The star, who shares children Zaya, 14, and Kaavia, 3, with her husband Dwyane Wade, shot to stardom in 2000’s cheerleading comedy Bring It On alongside Kirsten Dunst. However, Gabrielle recently shared that she has some regrets about her role in the film. During a visit to Good Morning America last year, she expressed concerns about “muzzling” her character Isis, whom she also penned an apology letter to in her book “You Got Anything Stronger?

In the movie, Isis learns her team’s choreography has been stolen by a rival team, which would make anyone rightfully angry, but Gabrielle said she felt she couldn’t play it that way. “Black girls aren’t allowed to be angry. Certainly not demonstratively angry, and I muzzled her,” she explained. “I had muzzled her and made her this gracious, decent leader, and I was still a villain in that movie. I did all that shape-shifting for a character, and then I realized I was doing that to myself, too. I wasn’t allowing myself the full range of my humanity.”

With that in mind, Gabrielle said she would have definitely made changes to her performance. “I would have allowed her full humanity, and part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed,” she detailed. “When you don’t really allow yourself your full range of emotion and you muzzle your own emotions, it allows people to think, ‘Maybe what I did wasn’t that bad.’ I would have given her all the anger.”

Although she may have some reservations about the way she handled the original production, Gabrielle pitched ideas for a sequel during a Zoom reunion in August 2020 with costar Kirsten and director Peyton Reed. “The impact, 20 years later, that this movie had and continues to have, that’s awesome,” she said. “So whatever that we may one day come up with, I mean, Kirsten, maybe we’re like co-heads of the PTA. I don’t know.”