Kate Stewart Encourages You To Not ‘Let Anyone Dull Your Shine’ In New Song ‘The Game’

It might be the temperature out, but it seems like Kate Stewart‘s new song, “The Game,” needs to be enjoyed with a cool drink in your hand while gazing at the mirror, right before you head out for a night you’ll never forget. There’s an attitude within the lyrics, which should energize anyone who might need a bit of a pick-me-up before taking on the night. “I’m ice, I’m cold, I’m heartless,” Kate sings on the track. “Double up my shine in the darkness / I’m on my shit tonight / So try and not start a fight / Fake love fake friends fake drama / Who you kidding you don’t care bout the karma / So get out my way tonight.”

“‘The game is the game’ is just something that me and all my friends have always said,” Kate shares with the release of this new song. “Whenever I try to explain it to people, they never understand, you just have to hear it in context to get it! However, I thought it would make a really cool title for a song, and in this instance, ‘The Game’ symbolizes not letting anything or anyone get in the way of you or what you’re trying to do. You just have to look forward and enjoy the ride, looking back will only hinder all the progress you’ve made. Don’t let anyone dull your shine, the games the game!”

The video, directed by Jack Bowden, is the latest addition to Kate’s body of work ahead of her upcoming EP, You Had To Be There. With a Fall 2022 release, the EP promises to be “a storybook of seasons of love, self-love, and empowerment.” This year, she’s released songs “Hate You” and “Numb” while appearing with AKA Block for the song, “Bedtime Poetry.”

Kate’s ascent to the top of the R&B charts began in Maida Vale in West London. Raised by a musical family, she grew up doing music theatre, where she learned the power of her voice. Since her debut in 2018, Kate has worked hard to carve her niche in the R&B world, pairing strength and softness and never letting anyone drag her down.