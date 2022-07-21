Afrobeats Artist TyStringz Delivers A ‘Sexy & Seductive’ Jam In New Song ‘Rora’

It might be the triple-digit temperatures outside, but there’s something sizzling about “Rora,” the new song from TyStringz. The rising music star’s new song, premiering here on HollywoodLife, unleashes a heatwave of sexiness. With production perfect for late nights under the stars or bright days by the pool, “Rora” is alluring and showcases TyStringz’s talent as a songwriter and performer. There’s just something sensual about the song; it’s hard not to feel the heat while listening to it.

“The song is called ‘Rora,’ which means, in Yoruba, ‘take it easy’ — but more in a sexy, seductive way,” TyStringz tells HollywoodLife, explaining that the song captures that erotic vibe by “not [being] vulgar in its lyrics, but in its expressions and delivery. The hook is catchy, which is ‘hola and Ole,’ which are very familiar to everyone around the world.”

That worldly and unique perspective accompanies TyStringz in all his output. The Nigeria-born, Dallas-based creator (Oretayo Fatokun) has quickly built a buzz with a handful of releases. His debut single, “Shalaye(Reloaded),” arrived in 2021 and hit No. 2 on the iTunes Worldwide Genre chart, even surpassing Whiz Kid’s “Essence” – the most popular Afrobeats song of 2021 – for a few days. Since then, he’s continued the momentum with singles like “Shy,” a collab with L.A.X. that accumulated over 500k total streams in its first month. Before that, he made a splash with “Body,” a 2021 track with over 100k streams on Spotify alone.

View Related Gallery HollywoodLife 2020 Music Exclusives: See Pics Though the messaging has changed, Yo Gotti remains real. Ahead of releasing his ‘Untrapped’ album -- featuring DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more – Gotti stopped by HollywoodLife to talk his music, his prison reform efforts, and what it felt like to lost $500k in blackjack with Jay-Z. The soul of funk is alive in 2020, thanks to Luke James. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer, also known for his action appearances in ‘Insecure’ and ‘The Chi, released his album ‘to feel love/d’ and he swung by HollywoodLife to talk about its creation, how he connected with Prince before the icon’s passing, and more.

Not bad for a man who writes code for a living. During business officers, TyStringz’s alter-ego works as a cloud software engineer, having graduated from college at age 19 before earning his master’s degree in computer science at 22. “Music is not work for me,” he says. “Music is fun. My music is a blend of different genres and styles of music. I play six musical instruments, and I can play you jazz, soul, Delta blues, bluegrass, rock and roll, R&B.”

“I’ve only been in the states since 2015,” he adds, “so when I play those styles, those elements, those melodies, you can hear the Afrobeats influence. I’m very big on lyrics and very big on melody. Melody is what draws emotion with the lyrics.” Fans will experience that full range sooner than later. With more than two dozen songs in the can, TyStringz is set to carve out his niche in the music world.