‘New Amsterdam’ Shocker: Freema Agyeman Not Returning For Final Season

Sharpwin fans, this hurts. Freema Agyeman, who has been a series regular cast member since the first season of New Amsterdam, will not be coming back for the final season. Freema, who plays the beloved Dr. Helen Sharpe, announced the shocking news on July 20.

“First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support! I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride!” her statement began.

She continued: “Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam. While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons – those magnificent writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories!”

Season 4 ended with a cliffhanger for Max and Helen. The couple had made plans to get married in New York once she arrived from London. However, she called him crying and said she was “sorry.” Max was left at the altar and told the crew that Helen wasn’t coming. The wedding was put on hold, and now it looks like Sharpwin won’t be getting their happily ever after.

New Amsterdam, which also stars Ryan Eggold, Tyler Labine, Janet Montgomery, and Jocko Sims, was renewed for season 5 all the way back in January 2020. The NBC medical drama earned a 3-season renewal ahead of its second season. Season 5 is set to premiere September 20 on NBC and will consist of 13 episodes.