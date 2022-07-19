Team ROC’s Dania Diaz Explains How The Social Justice Summit Will Help ‘Advance Justice

A change is going to come, and if the United Justice Coalition has any say, it’ll happen sooner than later. On July 23 at Center415 in New York City, the United Justice Coalition’s inaugural Social Justice Summit (register here) will feature leaders, experts, and advocates committed to working together in the spirit of social and racial justice. Open to the public, the summit features a lineup of speakers, including civil rights advocate Dr. Bernice A. King, journalist Soledad O’Brien, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, multiplatinum musician/criminal justice reform advocate Yo Gotti, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and more. ‘

“This summit’s goal is focused on advancing justice through thoughtful, diverse, and collaborative learning and exchange,” Dania Diaz, managing director of Team ROC (the philanthropic division of ROC Nation), tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, “while also generating and sharing solutions and strategies that will fix our criminal justice system and advance our collective efforts to eradicate social and racial injustice.”

“And the theme is ideas, history, and collaboration for change,” she tells HL. “In order to achieve that goal, we are engaging different perspectives and viewpoints in conversation among top thought leaders, educators, activists, media and entertainment professionals, and families directly impacted by police violence and the failures of our justice system.”

The summit’s speakers will participate in various panel discussions and town halls to dissect the current state of criminal justice reform, mental wellness, public safety, and more in the United States.

All are welcome to attend the Social Justice Summit on July 23, whether they are fully involved in direct action or if they are just now starting their journey to changing the world. “There is no specific profile of the type of person who should attend,” says Diaz, “but certainly we want individuals from all walks of life in attendance who care about social and racial justice, criminal justice reform, and who seek to be part of the solution for a more just and equitable society.”

The United Justice Coalition (UJC) was created in 2019, forming a think-tank of experts from different industries to share resources, information, and ideas to address systemic injustice across America. The founding advisory board features Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Team ROC, Ben Crump, Charlamagne Tha God, CEO and Chairman of Vista Equity Partners Robert F. Smith, Dream Corps founder Van Jones, Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory, and a great deal of more changemakers, including family members of those tragically shot and killed by police officers.

Has the UJC helped Team Roc achieve its goals? “Our goals are often very much one and the same,” says Diaz. “At the end of the day, we all want to live in a world that is just and equitable, where humanity is valued, where those most marginalized, disenfranchised, and harmed by our justice system are protected and can thrive. And of course, where bad actors are held accountable and bad laws are eradicated.”

“Team ROC led a class action lawsuit on behalf of the incarcerated at Parchman Prison that was supported by all members of the UJC, and the lawsuit, investigations, and collective amplification of the inhumane conditions helped the DOJ to recently declare that indeed the conditions at Parchman violated the 8th and 14th amendments of the constitution,” she adds. “We are all fighting together in pursuit of a better society, in pursuit of racial justice and equity, in pursuit of meaningful reforms in our criminal justice system.”

Such efforts will be discussed at the Social Justice Summit. For those who can’t make it – will there be another chance? The phrasing ‘inaugural’ indicates that the Social Justice Summit might be a recurring event? Yes,” says Diaz, “that is definitely the goal—that this is the first of critical and must-go-to events because these thoughtful, solution-focused conversations are needed in addition to tireless action.”

