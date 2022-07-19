‘Entourage’ Star Emmanuelle Chriqui Glistens In Blue Bikini During Mykonos Vacation: Photos

The 'Entourage' star stepped out in a tiny blue bikini for some fun in the sun with boyfriend Sam Trammell.

By:
July 19, 2022 1:43PM EDT
Emmanuelle Chiriqui
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Antibes, FRANCE - It's jetskis and big yachts for Sofia Richie and fiance Elliot Grainge as the lovebirds continue their holidays in the South of France. From the looks of it, Sophia and Elliot can't get enough of their time at sea as we catch them enjoying the thrill of a jetski ride and sipping on drinks. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
SARDINIA, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Stranger Things' British actress Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi enjoy their holiday together out in Sardinia. Millie was seen sporting a ring on her engagement finger. Pictured: Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: FREZZA LA FATA - COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Emmanuelle Chriqui, 46, turned heads in a cheeky blue bikini during a jet-setting vacation in Mykonos, Greece. The Entourage star hit the beach while showing off some dangerous curves alongside boyfriend Sam Trammell, 53. “Wow Mykonos!! A place full of surprises.. streets that feel like secrets.. magical hideaways waiting to be discovered,” she captioned a series of Insta snaps on Monday, July 18.

Emmanuelle couldn’t be more thrilled with her vacation, gushing over swimming in the “bluest water”, shopping at the “coolest of boutiques”, and eating at “the most incredible restaurants”. She did it all with Sam, her boyfriend of two years, by her side. The two were all smiles in Emmanuelle’s latest set of snaps, which revealed the pair grinning at the camera while swimming, standing together in front of a chic white hotel, and generally enjoying each other’s company.

There are also plenty of shots of the actress seen swimming around in those crystal clear waters she touts, which you can see straight to the bottom of in many of the shots. When she wasn’t in the ocean, Emmanuelle stunned in a black and green wrap dress and a white crop top with relaxed black pants, her love right by her side. She was also spotted showing off her trim figure in a sunny floral yellow bikini with a glowing smile to match.

Emmanuelle Chiriqui

Emmanuelle has been gushing over her relationship with the True Blood star (who she refers to as “her person” and “her partner”) for quite some time. The pair, who met while filming 2018’s Hospitality, originally met in Greece — specifically, the island of Santorini. “Dreams come true. Full stop. Traveling to the Greek Islands has easily been a bucket list trip for the last 20 years… I guess I was waiting to experience the magic with my love @samtrammellofficial,” she shared in a post a week prior to her magical Mykonos stop.

It looks like the pair will be spending quite some time in Greece to see everything the picturesque destination has to offer. “Next stop MILOS!! Stay tuned!” Emmanuelle teased in her Instagram post, meaning there are likely more stunning selfies ahead in the coming days.

More From Our Partners

ad