Mickey Rourke Calls Tom Cruise ‘Irrelevant’ In Scathing New Interview

Mickey Rourke doesn’t seem to be a fan of fellow actor Tom Cruise and he wasn’t afraid to say it, in his latest interview. The 69-year-old called the Top Gun: Maverick star “irrelevant” and admitted he had no respect for the reprisal of his role as CAPT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in his new film, which is a sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, when he sat down for a recent video chat on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “That doesn’t mean sh*t to me,” Mickey said when Piers asked what he thought about Tom’s latest movie topping the box office charts.

"The guy's been doing the same effing part for 35 years… I got no respect for that." Mickey Rourke tells Piers Morgan he thinks Tom Cruise is "irrelevant" as an actor.@piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #MickeyRourke | #PiersMorganUncensored pic.twitter.com/joB7OSrcMD — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 11, 2022

“The guy’s been doing the same effing part for 35 years,” he continued. “I got no respect for that. I don’t care about money and power. I care about when I watch Al Pacino work and Chris Walken and De Niro’s early work and Richard Harris’s work and Ray Winstone’s work. That’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back in the day.”

Piers followed up Mickey’s comments by asking if he thought Tom was “a good actor” and he didn’t hold back his opinion. “I think he’s irrelevant, in my world,” the Rainmaker star said. After being taken aback a bit, Piers replied with, “Fascinating.”

Mickey’s opinions about Tom and Top Gun: Maverick come after the Risky Business star has been making headlines and enjoying the success of the film. In addition to the premieres of the film, Tom has been spotted out and about at various events, which also served as a celebration for his recent 60th birthday. He was photographed at an Adele concert and the British Grand Prix in London and looked like he was having a great time. He also enjoyed a private dinner with fellow celebs Serena Williams and Natalie Portman.

Tom’s film, Top Gun: Maverick was released in theaters on May 27 and topped box office charts right away. In addition to Tom reprising his role as Pete, other celebs in the film include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, and more. Tom received a whopping $12.5 million to make the film and will receive over 10% of the first dollar gross, which is based on the money the movie’s distributor, Paramount, takes in after theaters get a cut, which is usually around 50%, according to Forbes.