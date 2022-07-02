Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer’s Wife Linda Dies At 55

Joey Kramer‘s wife, Linda Kramer, 55, has sadly died. The Aerosmith drummer’s spouse of 13 years passed away on June 22, according to an obituary in the BostonHerald, but a cause of death has not been announced.

“Linda loved Joey deeply and his well-being and happiness were her top priority,” the obituary read before adding that she “loved her family and especially her nieces and nephews.” The feature also described Linda as the “love” of Joey’s “life” and said he described their first meeting as “the biggest rush you ever had in your life.” It also said that friends and family have “always noted that Joey and Linda were simply ‘inseparable.'”

Linda’s death comes just one day after she took to her Twitter account to publicly wish Joey a happy 72nd birthday. “Happy Birthday to the Love Of My LIFE !! You are the most amazing man with the biggest heart I know I Love U my sweet boy,” the tweet, which can be seen above, read.

View Related Gallery Saddest Deaths Of 2020: Photos Of Kobe Bryant & More Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant celebrates a three pointer against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter of Game 4 of the teams' Western conference semifinals basketball game in Denver, . The Lakers beat the Nuggets 107-101 to sweep the series Lakers Nuggets Basketball, Denver, USA FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2020, file photo, Utah running back Ty Jordan (22) scores against Washington State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Salt Lake City. Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday, Dec. 26. Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan's death. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Linda leaves behind Joey, her parents, three sisters, stepsiblings, her stepson Jesse, and two dogs, Lucy and Cosmo, who she shared with Joey, according to her obituary. It also reveals that she’s originally from Decatur, GA but moved to Houston, TX when she was just four years old, and has worked as a contract administrator in the tech industry for Hewlett Packard.

Happy Birthday to the Love Of My LIFE !! You are the most amazing man with the biggest heart I know I Love U my sweet boy ❤️💕🥰 — Linda (@MrsKramedog) June 21, 2022

Joey has yet to publicly speak out about Linda’s passing and the main Aerosmith social media accounts have not mentioned her death. The latest health-related post the rock stars shared was about lead singer Steven Tyler‘s check-in at a rehab facility after he relapsed on what seemed to be pain medication. It caused the cancellation of some of their concerts for their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas, NV, which Joey took a “temporary leave of absence from.”

“[Joey] has regrettably made the decision to sit out the band’s concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times,” the band said in a statement to USA Today in March. “He and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith.”