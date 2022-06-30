VINCINT Helps Close Out ‘The Sound Of Pride’ By Picking Songs That ‘Usher In A New State Of Being’

It's the last day of June, but Pride 2022 isn't stopping! Singer VINCINT adds some 'inclusivity' and a 'reckoning with bad vibes' with his selections for 'The Sound Of Pride' playlist.

June 30, 2022
It’s Pride! Throughout June, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Pride, a month-long feature where members of the LGBTQ+ community pick songs that should be on your Pride 2022 playlist. Though June is ending, the spirit of Pride Month will endure throughout the rest of the year and beyond. As The Sound of Pride shifts its focus to help those who celebrated this month retain that jubilation — and the determination to fight for greater acceptance and tolerance. Joining for the second edition today is singer VINCINT.

“My only plan for Pride 2022 is surviving it,” VINCINT tells HollywoodLife with a laugh. “I have about 16 Prides to play, and they’ve been incredible so far, but it’s a marathon, and I’m just keeping up with the Jones’s. My usual tradition is midnight margaritas with my best friends to usher in LA Pride.”

One of those PRIDE-related gigs was VINCINT’s partnership with the queer-owned cannabis band, CANN. North America’s leading THC-infused beverage company teamed with Weedmaps, the premier destination for cannabis consumers to learn about cannabis and cannabis products, for a Pride Campaign to promote inclusivity and opportunity in the cannabis space. The campaign featured Patricia Arquette, Gus Kenworthy, Hayley Kiyoko, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and RuPaul’s Drag Race alums like Kornbread, Kerri Colby, Jorgeous, and the current reigning queen, Willow Pill.

For this campaign, VINCINT teamed with LELAND for a song featuring Hayley Kiyoko, MNEK, and KESHA for a rallying cry against the onslaught of “Don’t Say Gay” legislation being passed in the United States. As Pride rages on beyond the dying of the light, here’s VINCINT’s picks for The Sound of Pride.

“Taste So Good (The Cann Song)”

It’s an undeniable hit for a campaign I did with Cann and WeedMaps for Pride this year. Not only is it a hit song of the summer, but it’s also a rallying cry and anthem for a movement focused on radical inclusivity.

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

It’s MOTHER, and it’s exactly what we’ve been craving since June began. It’s a reckoning of bad vibes and sad moments and ushering into a new state of being.

VINCINT, “Higher (Ty Sunderland Remix)”

Well, obviously, I had to put this in! It’s a feel-good, ‘kiss me on the dance floor at sunset’ song kind of song and everyone deserves to go a little Higher.

HollywoodLife: What are — or in this case — were your plans for Pride 2022?

Well, my only plan for Pride 2022 is surviving it [laughs]! I have about 16 Prides to play, and they’ve been incredible so far, but it’s a marathon, and I’m just keeping up with the Jones’s. My usual tradition is midnight margaritas with my best friends to usher in LA Pride.

As June comes to a close, do you have a Pride message to share with our readers?

My Pride message is as follows… Go out there and find that certain someone you’ve been thinking about and pull them onto the dance floor, and have the time of your life! It’s YOUR season. Make the most of it!

