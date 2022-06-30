Ian Paget Helps ‘The Sound Of Pride’ ‘Pop’ By Picking A Song That ‘Makes It Loud’

As the curtain falls on June, Ian Paget helps Pride Month take one last bow. The actor, dancer, and TikTok star picks a track for 'The Sound Of Pride Playlist' that brings the noise.

It’s Pride! Throughout June, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Pride, a month-long feature where members of the LGBTQ+ community pick songs that should be on your Pride 2022 playlist. And with the month coming to a close, The Sound Of Pride shifts its focus to not celebrating all that the LGBTQ+ community has done but what it’ll do next. The Pride 2022 Playlist aims to help those who celebrated retain that jubilation – and the determination to fight for greater acceptance and equality. It’s also here to help you have the best time possible, and that’s what Ian Paget brings with his selection.

The multi-hyphenate turned heads when he appeared at the 2022 Tony Awards, wearing a gold velvet tuxedo designed by Lanvin. “I’m really excited because I was nervous about it,” Ian said when talking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife ahead of the June 12 event. “But I’m really glad I chose this.”

Ian has experience both on stage (Soul Doctor, Leap of Faith, Mamma Mia!) and on screen (Step Up Revolution, Rock of Ages, Mozart In The Jungle). However, most may know him as one of the biggest stars on TikTok. The more than 2.5 million followers and 46.2 million likes are a product of hard work, and Ian is glad to have cultivated his brand on the clock app. “[Having] so many eyes on you in this day and age — especially on TikTok, with the way it has grown to be such a formidable force in entertainment — is helpful for anyone in any capacity,” he tells HollywoodLife.

“I think my favorite part about it,” he adds, “has been connecting with so many people. When you walk down the street, people feel like they know you. I love that they feel comfortable enough to be like, ‘I love you.’ Like, ‘thank you for your content.’ Just like hearing that is so nice. You know what I mean?”

“And [TikTok] has also allowed me to be on this side,” he said, indicating the Tonys ceremony. “I was here last time performing in a show. We were nominated for Best Musical. And so this is surreal and really cool. I’m just happy to be back with my Broadway family.”

For his family in the LBGTQ+ community, Ian told HollywoodLife that there was one song he’d add to a Pride 2022 playlist.

VINCINT, “Save Myself”

“I want to shout out Vincint,” said Ian. “Vincint is an amazing artist, and he’s having his moment. I can’t wait for him to get to the top of whatever it is he wants because his music is so good. I’m so happy that he’s being received in the way that he is. And he just makes it pop. He makes it loud, but he’s also giving you vocals. It’s just it’s good.”

