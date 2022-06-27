Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless & Breaks A Sweat While Lifting Weights In The Gym

You no longer have to wonder how Orlando Bloom, 45, has such a ripped body. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor gave his fans a glimpse into his incredibly intense gym workouts in Instagram videos that he posted on Monday, June 27. Orlando went shirtless and wore black shorts to show off his abs and muscular legs. He was sweating so much during his workout that his dark hair was absolutely drenched in sweat.

Orlando did a different workout in each of the three videos. He started off by lifting massive barbell weights up towards his neck. He then exercised his core in the next workout by using an ab wheel that he rolled back and forth on the ground. Last but not least, Orlando lifted weights on cables which highlighted his incredible back muscles.

In his caption, Orlando referenced his 1998 fall where his spine was crushed and he was forced to recover in a back brace. “I broke my back when I was 19 and they said I’d never walk again 😎,” the Carnival Row star said. It’s incredible to see how far Orlando has come since that terrifying incident. He may just have one of the best bodies in Hollywood!

Orlando spoke about his back injury in a 2005 interview with GQ. He was trying to get onto a roof terrace and fell three stories from a weak drainpipe, shattering his vertebrae. “Until then, I didn’t have a healthy appreciation for life and death—that we’re not invincible,” he said in the interview. “And for four days, I faced the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I went to some dark places in my mind. I realized, I’m either going to walk again or I’m not.” Orlando spent weeks in the hospital but walked out on his own with titanium pins in his spine. When he returned to the hospital, doctors found all the pins were fractured and came out in shards, and one pin was too deep to even remove.

“But that accident has informed everything in my life,” he said in 2005. “Until you’re close to losing it, you don’t realize. I used to ride motorbikes and drive cars like everything was a racetrack; it was ridiculous. It wasn’t because I thought it was cool; it was just because I loved living on the edge. But I’ve chilled.”