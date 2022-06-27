Brandon Stansell Picks A Song For ‘Any Queer Person With Religious Trauma’ For ‘The Sound Of Pride’

It’s Pride! Throughout June, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Pride, a month-long feature where members of the LGBTQ+ community pick songs that should be on your Pride 2022 playlist. With the month coming to a close, The Sound Of Pride now aims to help all those who celebrated retain that spirit of jubilation — and that determination to fight for greater acceptance and tolerance — while the rest of the year plays out. For this installment, country artist Brandon Stansell offers two songs for the playlist.

Brandon has a reason to celebrate. He just released his sophomore album, This Must Be The Place. The 10-song album contains his track, “Wild Ride,” the single he released in May and one of the songs he picked for The Sound Of Pride. “The past few years have often felt like a never-ending roller coaster with some real highs and devastating lows, but for the first time in my life, I am not so concerned with the lifts and falls,” he tells HollywoodLife. “I’m just enjoying the ride.”

Fans will be able to connect with Brandon this summer. After performing at Long Beach Pride on July 10, he’ll hit the road to play dates on the West and East Coast, with a handful of stops in Tennessee. Click here for more details.

Harper Grae, “Devil Worship”

Brandon: I’ve been a fan of Harper for years, but just heard her do this song for the first time over the past weekend. I think any queer person with religious trauma will be able to find themselves in this song – I heard her sing it, and I was immediately hooked.

Brandon Stansell, “Wild Ride

I’ve always known I would lead an unconventional life – anyone chasing the artist’s dream knows the path can be a wild one…but that’s what makes it so great. The past few years have often felt like a never-ending roller coaster with some real highs and devastating lows, but for the first time in my life, I am not so concerned with the lifts and falls… I’m just enjoying the ride.

HollywoodLife: What do you think is the overall attitude/vibe of Pride 2022?

I think after the last two years, I hope the vibe is just one of connecting again. Of having fun together, and remembering how good community feels.

This month has been a time to recognize the unsung heroes. Are there any individuals you want to get more mainstream recognition?

Where do I start? This year I’d really love to add some shine to our trans pioneers, who we owe just so damn much of our progress to. From Martha P. Johnson to one of my best girlfriends, I want the world to be a much better place for our Trans community.

What is a Pride 2022 message you’d like to share with our audience?

I want to be really sincere for a moment and just tell everyone to buy my merch.