Taraji P. Henson Dazzles In Tight Sequin Gown With High Slit At 2022 BET Awards: Photos

Taraji P. Henson was the hostess with the mostess at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26. The 51-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a tight gray sequin gown with a one-shoulder strap that wrapped around her neck.
Taraji’s sparkling gown featured slits on the sides of the skirt and she accessorized with platform pumps, a slicked-back middle-parted bun, and a bold red lip.
Taraji promoted the BET awards the night before when she attended a dinner wearing a tight, long-sleeve neon green mini dress. The tiny frock was completely covered in beaded fringe and the neckline was plunging, revealing ample cleavage.
Taraji accessorized with a pair of metallic silver pointed-toe pumps that put her toned legs on display, as well as a green box clutch. As for her glam, she had her hair parted in the middle and slicked back while a sultry smokey eye with a thick cat eye liner and a glossy nude lip completed her look.
Taraji has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from these looks, she attended the premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on June 25. For the event, Taraji wore a sparkling blue The Attico mini dress that had a massive furry, feather neckline with a tight sequin skirt.
Taraji styled her dress with a pair of oversized black and brown, round ombre sunglasses and a pair of mesh pblue square-toe strappy heels. She had her curly hair down and parted in the middle with half of it clipped back.