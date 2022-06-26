Mary J. Blige Sizzles In A White Crop Top Dress With A High Slit At 2022 BET Awards: Photos

“Culture’s biggest night” got even bigger when Mary J. Blige, 51, showed up. On June 26, she not only took the stage, but she also walked the carpet outside the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles for the 2022 BET Awards, and she looked amazing. Mary J. Blige could be seen wearing a white crop top dress with a very high slit on the red carpet as she posed for photos.

But that’s not all. Mary J. Blige was added to the lineup of performers at this year’s BET Awards on Friday, June 24. BET said she Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Halloween: Resurrection‘s Busta Rhymes, The Lox, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir would all take the stage alongside Diddy for a tribute performance as he receives the honor of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award. These artists will speak to Diddy’s decades of musical legacy as both producer and artist with one heck of a performance. Past Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Anita Baker and more.

Before the 2022 BET Awards, Mary J. Blige recently took the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 13, alongside Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar. They performed a medley of their hits at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. She also won the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15, so it’s been a pretty great year for Mary J. Blige thus far.

