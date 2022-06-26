Babyface Slays Performance Of ‘Keeps On Fallin’ With Ella Mai At 2022 BET Awards: Watch

Babyface slayed his performance at the 2022 BET Awards on June 26 when he performed his hit new single “Keeps On Fallin” with Ella Mai. For the performance, the 64-year-old wore a sparkly silver blazer left unbuttoned, with a black T-shirt and black pants.

As if the performance couldn’t get any better, Roddy Rich came out in a bedazzled gold jacket with a pair of gold leather pants, sneakers, and oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ella rocked a metallic silver cropped jacket with super tiny matching short-shorts and knee-high white leather heeled boots.

Babyface has had an extremely busy week and on Saturday, he went to Indianapolis where he was awarded a star on the Madam Walker Legacy Center Walk of Fame. He also performed at the celebration to honor the 95th anniversary of the Madame Walker Legacy Center.

Babyface’s hit new single is seriously amazing and he gushed to Ebony magazine about working with Ella Mai, “I’ve been blessed enough and lucky enough to work with so many different artists. I always pinch myself and say ‘How did I get here?.'”

Related Link Related: Fireboy DML: 5 Things To Know about Nigerian Singer Performing At BET Awards

He went on to say, “Working with Ella was great she was one of the artists on this project. I loved her voice. Her voice was just so great. I wanted to do this project a little bit differently and rather than writing all the songs, we wrote together. It was a fun process and we had a good time. She’s great. It was great to work with her.”