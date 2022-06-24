Singer & TikTok Sensation Shiadanni Finds The Magic & ‘Power In Myself’ In New ‘Green Marble’ Video

“Green Marble,” the new visual from Shiadanni, feels less like a music video and more like a communing with nature. At the start of the new expression from the alt-pop singer-songwriter, we see her walk down a heavily forested road. The asphalt seems like an ugly man-made scar in nature, and Shiadanni steps along the single yellow line dividing the lanes. As the song continues, Shia walks before starting to dance. With each movement, she conjures aura after aura, becoming something more, something beyond her physical self.

” ‘Green’ Marble is made from an introspective eye,” Shiadanni tells HollywoodLife, “a powerful awakening of what it truly means being different. Grabbing the curse of feeling like the lonely puzzle piece that never found its place, the song speaks on the true purpose behind these thoughts, which can be difficult to see but possible to find. For the videos, I wanted to keep the story simple and magical, and [about] finding power in myself. It represents how the key has always been inside of me.”

That power is found in Shiadanni’s music. She recently released her Facing The Mirror EP, featuring six songs about looking at yourself and accepting the good and the bad. This balance between the light and the dark has been conveyed in previously released visuals for “Penny Pills” and “Velvet World,” videos that showcase her vulnerability and strength, respectively. Opening with “My Divine Self” and closing with the title track, Facing the Mirror is a journey, taking listeners around the world and to the far reaches of doubt and confidence, leaving all changed once the EP comes to a close.

View Related Gallery HollywoodLife 2020 Music Exclusives: See Pics Though the messaging has changed, Yo Gotti remains real. Ahead of releasing his ‘Untrapped’ album -- featuring DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more – Gotti stopped by HollywoodLife to talk his music, his prison reform efforts, and what it felt like to lost $500k in blackjack with Jay-Z. The soul of funk is alive in 2020, thanks to Luke James. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer, also known for his action appearances in ‘Insecure’ and ‘The Chi, released his album ‘to feel love/d’ and he swung by HollywoodLife to talk about its creation, how he connected with Prince before the icon’s passing, and more.

That power, magic, and glam have also been displayed on Shia’s TikTok account, which has featured her multi-faceted talents as an artist and entertainer. Her Shiadiva incarnation remains one of the best things on the platform, an alter-ego that allows her to live her fully gorgeous and outrageous life.

Born and raised in Guadalajara and now calling Montreal home, Shiadanni’s sound transcends borders, bringing a blend of European club music, Latin soul, moody R&B, and Mexican pop-rock. The results are distinctively hers. She has a DIY spirit with a precise presentation, finding strength in her flaws and power in the darkest of hours.