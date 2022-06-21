Raven-Symone Shaves Her Head & Dyes It Rainbow Colors For Pride Month

A tiger can’t change its stripes, so Raven-Symoné decided to unleash her inner beast and bring that “big cat energy” to Pride Month. Raven-Symone, 36, hit up her stylist on Saturday (June 19) for a makeover. The That’s So Raven alum debuted the look on Instagram by posting a video of her taking a spin, proving that she’s ready to rule the jungles of WeHo. “To @janine_ker_hair, the ghost tiger is giving me life! Thank you!!” said Raven-Symoné, who was clearly pleased with her new ‘do in the video. ‘

If the comments section on Raven’s post is any indication of how popular this look is going to be, expect more rainbow tiger sightings. “Hot fire,” commented singer JoJo. “Omg, I love this!!!” added host and producer Adrienne Houghton. “Rawr,” roared Christy Carlson Romano. Da Brat also weighed in. “HELL YEAH SIS! Dats FYE!!” Da Brat would also drop a string of rainbows, hearts, and fire emojis in a second comment. Bow Wow (aka Shad Moss) also gave love to Raven’s new look. “Hair crazy sis no kap.” Drag performer Mayhem Miller screamed, “Love It!!!!!!!” while multi-media queen Willam also said her hair “looks [bomb emoji].” Raven-Symoné’s fellow television icon, Jaleel White, also loved the new look. “Hot fire [fire emoji],” he wrote. “Like DY-Lan.”

In March, Raven-Symoné joined the cast and crew of Raven’s Home in a walkout protesting Disney’s failure to adequately condemn or fight Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. “In support of our LGBTQ+ family and all of those who will be damaged by the ‘don’t say gay bill,’ we the cast of Ravens Home are walking out,” Raven captioned a video of the protest. “In today’s world, it is imperative that we take stands, show support, and move forward, not backward. Every family, every person, and every child deserves to be recognized no matter their race, gender, or sexual orientation. Education that reflects the truth and the world we live in is something we must fight for.”

“I’m going to say this, and this is my thing — if there’s a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, there should be a ‘Don’t Say Straight’ bill,” she said when appearing Today, per Pride.com. “Because it’s not fair, and there are multiple kinds of humans in this world, and you are ruining the psyche, the confidence of so many young children because you are discrediting their parents, the people they love, the people that raise them, the people that teach them the manners when they walk into that school room. So if you’re not going to honor their family, your family shouldn’t be honored either. So let’s just make it even-slash-equal, maybe.”