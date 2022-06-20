AEW’s Sonny Kiss Chooses Songs ‘That Make You Feel Confident & Carefree’ For Pride Month

It’s Pride! Throughout June, HollywoodLife is running The Sound Of Pride, a month-long feature where members of the LGBTQ+ community pick songs that should be on your Pride 2022 playlist. This time, it’s Sonny Kiss, the Concrete Rose, Beautiful Badass, and the gorgeous genderfluid grappling goddess of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Sonny – who recently celebrated at the Wrestlepalooza Pride Pre-Party and the recent Paris Is Bumping – selects her picks are a must-have for any Pride playlist.

“I think the overall vibe and attitude this year is – let’s just keep doing what needs to be done, and that’s delivering the message of what PRIDE truly is and means,” Sonny tells HollywoodLife of this year’s festivities. “Many people think it’s some sort of contest or a way to throw our identities/sexuality in people’s faces. We have PRIDE to celebrate triumphs, to educate people, to explore more about ourselves and others who may have had a similar journey – it’s a beautiful time of year.”

Sonny also shares a reminder: "There are no longer any ceilings for us. We are making it happen in all facets." Sonny was the first wrestler to speak at AEW's inaugural press conference in February 2019, the same press conference that gave the wrestling world a greater look at Sonny's fellow wrestler, Nyla Rose (the first openly transgender pansexual/bisexual wrestler signed to a major U.S. promotion.) I would like to see all LGBTQ+ professional athletes, signed and unsigned, to keep being seen as sellable and pushed into the mainstream outlets all year round," Sonny tells HollywoodLife, "and not just during Pride Month."

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Forbidden Door takes place during Pride Month’s climactic weekend. Featuring AEW and NJPW stars in head-to-head competition, it all goes down on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago and will be broadcast live on PPV at 8 pm ET.

Before then, check out the songs Sonny picked for your perfect Pride 2022 playlist.

Mýa, “Whatever B-tch”

Electrik Red, “Muah”

Kynady Lee, “Feelin’ Me”

Sonny Kiss: 3 songs that should be featured on a PRIDE playlist at any time are “Whatever B***h” By Mýa, “Muah” by Electrik Red, and “Feelin’ Me” by Kynady Lee because they are songs that are not only favorites by members of the community, but also they are songs that make you feel confident and carefree. Essentially, that’s how we should feel!

HollywoodLife: What do you think is the overall vibe or attitude of Pride 2022?

Pride Month is a time to give love to unsung heroes, so who would you like to get more mainstream recognition?

I would like to see all LGBTQ+ professional athletes (signed and unsigned) to keep being seen as sellable and pushed into the mainstream outlets all year round and not just during Pride Month.

Do you have any plans for Pride 2022?

For Pride 2022, I will be in Toronto. Toronto is my favorite city ever so it’ll be very exciting to spend it there.

What is a Pride 2022 message you’d like to share with our readers?

Please remember that there are no longer any ceilings for us. We are making it happen in all facets. From fashion to pop culture to sports and professional wrestling – we are IT! We always have been. Keep pushing! You are more than capable.