‘RHOA’ Recap: Marlo Hampton Claims Kenya Moore ‘Slept With Half Of Hollywood’

A lot of drama went down during the June 19 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Not only did Sheree Whitfield and Marlo Hampton question if Kandi Burruss has been a good friend, but Drew Sedora and Sanya Richards-Ross had another falling out over another rescinded invitation. Plus, Kenya Moore and Kandi got into it over the vibrating panties, which led to a wild claim about Kenya’s sex life. So, there’s a lot to unpack.

Kandi was on the receiving end of a lot of the drama and that’s because quite a few of the ladies were upset with her. To start, Sheree still doesn’t understand why Kandi never called her after hearing about the way Tyrone treated her in Philadelphia. Sheree said that if that’s how Kandi behaves then she doesn’t want to be friends with her.

And later, Kenya told Kandi that she felt uncomfortable about the vibrating panties Kandi asked everyone to wear while they were in NYC. Kandi said that no one was forced to wear the vibrating panties so those who did choose to wear them shouldn’t have felt uncomfortable. Kandi also said Kenya should sit down and stop acting like a prude because she previously starred in a soft-core porn movie, and as Marlo said, she “slept with half of Hollywood”.

Meanwhile, Drew and Sanya hit another rough patch when Drew overheard that Sanya was inviting a few of the ladies to Portland, Oregon. Drew, unfortunately, wasn’t invited, so she stormed out of a get together the group was having and Sanya said she and Drew will probably never be friends again.

Finally, Marlo had a tough phone call with her sister that left her and her nephews in an emotional state. She wanted the boys to have some face-time with their mom, but when their mom saw Sheree was also on the other line, she started freaking out and threw a chair at the monitor while in prison, so the phone call was cut short.

