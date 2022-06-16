Aziz Ansari Is Married: ‘Parks & Rec’ Star Weds Swedish Scientist Serena Scov Campbell In Italy

'Parks & Recreation' star Aziz Ansari recently married Swedish forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell in Tuscany, Italy, according to a new report.

June 16, 2022 9:23PM EDT
Congratulations are in order for Parks & Recreation star Aziz Ansari, who reportedly married Swedish forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell during an Italian ceremony not too long ago. The couple, who got engaged just before the new year, got married in front of “around 120 people in a beautiful setting in the northern Italian region,” according to Page Six. The outlet also claims that while most of those in attendance weren’t famous, The Sound of Metal‘s Riz Ahmed was present for the nuptials.

Aziz, 39, and Serena’s romance started in 2018, just after his #MeToo scandal — he was accused of engaging in nonconsensual sex with a date, but he later said he misread her wishes. He and Serena met in London, where she works for Price Waterhouse Cooper, and they were first photographed together in September 2018 at the US Open tennis tournament. Then, just three years after they started dating, Page Six reported that Aziz announced their engagement on stage at the Comedy Cellar in Dec. 2021.

Prior to his romance with Serena, Aziz Ansari he was in a long-term relationship with pastry chef Courtney McBroom. And despite their two-year courtship, Aziz wasn’t yet ready to be a husband. In January 2016, he was asked by Elle if he and Courtney would ever get married, and this was his response: “I don’t know. There are more and more people who don’t really feel so enraptured by the institution of marriage these days… There are so many more people who are like, ‘Oh yeah, we just went to the courthouse and got this thing done so we get a tax refund.'” We suppose his feelings have changed since then.

 

 

