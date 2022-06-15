Emma Thompson Is Unrecognizable In First Look At Miss Trunchbull In New ‘Matilda’ Movie

Where there’s Matilda, there’s Miss Trunchbull. Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is coming to Netflix, and Emma Thompson undergoes a major transformation to play the evil Miss Trunchbull. The first teaser and the first photo of Emma as the wicked character were released on June 15.

The Oscar winner is unrecognizable with facial prosthetics and makeup. She’s dressed in the typical Miss Trunchbull garb, a fierce coat dress, and a belt that holds her gavel, keys, and more. Miss Trunchbull quickly crosses paths with Matilda and wreaks havoc on the kids at Crunchem Hall.

After witnessing Miss Trunchbull’s behavior, Matilda feels an “overwhelming sense of justice” and decides to “teach Trunchbull a lesson she won’t forget. The cast of the 2022 version also includes Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey, Stephen Graham as Mr. Wormwood, Andrea Riseborough as Mrs. Wormwood, Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps, and more. The film will also introduce Charlie Hodson-Prior as Bruce Bogtrotter, Meesha Garbett as Hortensia, Rei Yamauchi Fulker as Lavender, Winter Jarrett Glasspool as Amanda Thripp, Andrei Shen as Eric, and Ashton Robertson as Nigel.

View Related Gallery 'Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical': See Photos Of The Cast Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical. Alisha Weir as Matilda Wormwood in Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical. Cr. Dan Smith/Netflix © 2022

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical is a brand-new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Alisha Weir stars as Matilda Wormwood in the Netflix film. The role was previously played by Mara Wilson in the beloved 1996 live-action film adaptation of the bestselling novel. Pam Ferris played Miss Trunchbull in the 1996 movie.

When the 1996 movie was released, it was initially a commercial failure. Over the years, Matilda has become a family film classic. Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical marks the second film adaptation of the book.

The musical debuted on Broadway in 2013 and made a splash at the Tony Awards. The production brought home Best Book of a Musical, Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical. Matilda the Musical ran on Broadway from 2013 to 2017.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical will be released on Netflix this holiday season. The film will be released in the UK and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on December 2, 2022.