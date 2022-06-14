Yvette Nicole Brown Dishes On ‘Fairfax’s ‘Funny’ New Season: It’s ‘Sarcastic’ & ‘Irreverent’

Yvette Nicole Brown adores her latest television project, the adult animated comedy series Fairfax on Amazon Prime Video. Yvette, 50, voices the character Trini, Dale’s (Skyler Gisondo) mom on the show which follows four middle schoolers navigating their life in Los Angeles in a social media driven world. “It’s kind of timeless in its relatability and that we all had a first crush, we all had a first job, we all have problems with our our friends and our family,” Yvette told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when discussing season 2, which was released on June 10. “So it’s a heightened reality because these are the coolest hippie-type species, kids, but at the same time, they’re kids trying to figure out life,” she added.

Yvette, who serves on the supporting cast of the streaming series alongside stars like Pamela Adlon, Zoey Deutch, Ben Schwartz, Camila Mendes, Billy Porter and more, said that season two is not only “funny,” but also “sarcastic and irreverent.” The comedian added, ” But it’s still the kind of things that we all can relate to the matter at what age.”

Both seasons of Fairfax were recorded at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when, in Yvette’s words, everyone was “afraid to touch things without Clorox wipes.” She told us that the animated show was her “refuge” during the lockdown, explaining that it “felt really nice” that she still had a job to pay the bills during those dark times.

“When we first started they would ship the entire recording setup to my house and we had like a little cavern that you would put your head in with a cord and it was so weird,” the former Community star recalled. “They would send it to our house to record in, and then we would Lysol the crap out of that sucker, put it back on the stoop, and the person would walk up with their hazmat suit on and pick it up. It was all so sci-fi and crazy. But it was something that allowed us to keep being creative and we got to create this really wonderful show.”

Season 2 of Fairfax, which consists of eight episodes, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.