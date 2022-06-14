Maddie Ziegler Looks All Grown Up In Cutout Red Ruffle Gown On Cover Of ‘Cosmopolitan’

Maddie Ziegler looked all grown up on the cover of 'Cosmopolitan' when she rocked a slew of fabulous outfits including a red ruffled dress with cutouts on the side.

By:
June 14, 2022 9:33AM EDT
maddie ziegler
Maddie Ziegler Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit For My Friend's Place, Arrivals, The Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Apr 2019
Maddie Ziegler attends the premiere of 'West Side Story' in Hollywood, California, USA, 07 December 2021. The film will be released in U.S. theaters 10 December 2021.West Side Story premiere in Los Angeles, Hollywood, USA - 07 Dec 2021
DANCE MOMS, Maddie Ziegler, (Season 2), 2011-. photo: Barbara Nitke / © Lifetime TV / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Image Credit: Josefina Santos for Cosmopolitan

Maddie Ziegler just landed the cover of Cosmopolitan’s “Issue 4: The Fame Issue” and the former Dance Moms star looked stunning in a red cutout gown. The 19-year-old looked stunning on the cover in a one-shoulder red and pink Carolina Herrera gown that had cutouts on the bodice and waist.

Maddie Ziegler looked gorgeous in this pink & red Carolina Herrera gown with Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti ear clips & a Tiffany & Co. ring on the cover of ‘Cosmopolitan’s’ ‘Fame’ issue.
(Josefina Santos for Cosmopolitan)

Maddie’s red gown featured massive ruffles on the sides and a long train that flowed behind her. She accessorized with Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti ear clips and a Tiffany & Co. ring. Another one of our favorite looks from her was her fitted black Greta Constantine gown that had poofy, pale pink 3/4 sleeves. She accessorized with a pair of Evangelie Smyrniotaki x Sergio Rossi heels, Maria Tash earrings, an XIV Karats bracelet, a De Beers Jewellers ring, and a Retrouvaí ring.

Maddie rocked this white & green floral Giambattista Valli outfit featuring a lacy, long-sleeve crop top & a matching high-waisted skirt. (Josefina Santos for Cosmopolitan)

As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, Maddie slayed in a strapless pink Bach Mai gown which she styled with a pair of white Adidas sneakers and a pretty pink eyeshadow. Another poofy look was her massive, blue ruffled Act N°1 dress that she wore with Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger ear clips.

Another one of our favorite looks from her was her fitted black Greta Constantine gown that had poofy, pale pink 3/4 sleeves which she styled with a pair of Evangelie Smyrniotaki x Sergio Rossi heels, Maria Tash earrings, an XIV Karats bracelet, a De Beers Jewellers ring & a Retrouvaí ring. (Josefina Santos for Cosmopolitan)
Maddie slayed in a strapless pink Bach Mai gown which she styled with a pair of white Adidas sneakers and a pretty pink eyeshadow. (Josefina Santos for Cosmopolitan)

One of our favorite looks from Maddie was her pink Miu Miu ensemble featuring a halterneck crop top that had a bedazzled choker neckline and a matching low-rise midi skirt that she styled with a pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals.

She slayed in a skintight, spaghetti strap, silver sequin Michael Kors Collection dress and belt with a pair of silver Stuart Weitzman sandals that wrapped all the way up her calves. From her green and yellow striped strapless Brandon Maxwell dress to her sheer lace Giambattista Valli outfit featuring a lacy, long-sleeve crop top and matching high-waisted skirt – Maddie’s outfits were nothing short of perfect.

