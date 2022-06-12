‘RHOA’ Recap: Marlo Hampton Calls Kandi Burruss & Kenya Moore ‘Hoes’ In Fiery Rant

After Tyrone broke Sheree Whitfield‘s heart in last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Marlo Hampton did what she could to make her friend feel better. During the June 12 episode, Marlo actually sent a car for Sheree, and treated her to a special night at her house. Marlo had a private sales rep from Fendi at her house, and the sales rep gave Sheree an intimate shopping experience. Marlo also had a cake since she knows Sheree has a sweet tooth, and then, she finished the night with a foot massage by a private masseuse. Marlo also told Sheree to block Tyrone’s number because she deserves better than a man who leaves her stranded in “dirty” Philadelphia all by herself.

Kenya Moore was also supposed to be at this small celebration for Sheree, but at the last minute, she called Marlo and said she couldn’t make it because she wasn’t feeling well. Marlo thought it was odd that Kenya was in “full glam” if she wasn’t feeling well, but she too preoccupied with getting her house ready for Sheree to question Kenya’s behavior. That actually came later in the episode, when the ladies met up at a dinner party hosted by Sanya Richards-Ross.

Sanya wanted to a cook a Jamaican dinner for everyone so they could learn more about her culture, and even though it was only one day after Marlo’s get together with Sheree, when Kenya claimed she was sick, Kenya attended. She claimed that she wasn’t feeling well the night of Sheree’s thing, so a doctor told her to take a COVID test, and since the results had since come back negative, she felt okay going to Sanya’s event. But that wasn’t good enough for Marlo and Sheree — they felt betrayed by Kenya.

Sheree was also upset over the fact that Kandi Burruss never called her to see if she was doing okay after her mixup with Tyrone. So Marlo and Sheree were upset with both Kenya and Kandi. So much so, in fact, that they stormed outside during Sanya’s event to talk trash about them. Marlo said Kandi was once a “ho” who slept with men for “free”. She also claimed that Kenya, who often boasts about being “Miss USA”, was also a “ho” who tried to get with rappers, but they only ever rejected her. Sheree said those are “facts”, as she listened to Marlo’s lengthy rant about the women.

Meanwhile, Sanya and Drew Sidora are still dealing with their recent falling out, so when Drew showed up to Sanya’s dinner at the last minute, things were super awkward. We’ll just have to wait until next week to see how it all plays out.

