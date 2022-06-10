‘Mama June’ Preview: Pumpkin Flips Out Over Mama June Spending $50K On Her New Man

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson have about had enough of Mama June. Pumpkin and Alana find out that Mama June has been splurging on her new boyfriend instead of providing for her family in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 10 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption. Pumpkin’s furious reaction is understandable.

“If we can’t find Mama, the tabloids always can,” Pumpkin says. “And of course, it’s with another man. B*tch, where the f**k is my $50,000? ‘Cause I could really use it to take care of your kids.”

Alana is worried that she’s going to be asked about this Mama June drama in her upcoming interview. Pumpkin tells her to just say “no comment.”

Alana is floored over the fact that Mama June has spent $50,000. “That’s a lot of money,” the 16-year-old says. Pumpkin wonders, “What is she doing?”

Pumpkin admits that she believes what the media is reporting about her mother because they haven’t been wrong thus far. “It does make me worried because the last time she did something like this, she was off on a drug binge,” Pumpkin says.

Pumpkin has been taking care of Alana for some time now. In early June 2022, a Georgia judge granted Pumpkin sole custody of Alana. Visitation rights have to be decided by Pumpkin. Mama June is allowed to call Alana every day. She will also have to pay Pumpkin $800 a month in child support until Alana turns 18.

After a dramatic breakup with Geno Doak, Mama June began dating Justin Stroud. Mama June and Justin married in March 2020 on their 6-month anniversary.

The synopsis for the June 10 episode reads, “After June strands her at the airport, Alana says she is done. June says she is doing community service, but it’s revealed that she is spending thousands on a new boyfriend, who then proposes to someone else. Pumpkin is skeptical of Alana’s crush.” Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.