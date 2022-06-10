Halsey’s Partner Alev Aydin Makes Rare Public Appearance In Their New Video For ‘So Good’: Watch

Halsey said that the video directed by and starring their partner Alev Aydin allowed them to 'share a glimpse of the way we fell in love.' Watch it here!

June 10, 2022 9:21PM EDT
Halsey Alev Aydin
Image Credit: YouTube

Halsey, 27, dropped their long-awaited song “So Good” on Friday, June 10 — giving fans a glimpse inside of their love story with an accompanying video that features partner Alev Aydin, 27, who is also the father to their 11-month-old son, Ender. But the video, which is also directed by Alev, isn’t just your ordinary music video. The 3-minute and 49-second cinematic masterpiece, which already has almost 500,000 views, is based on their duo’s own real-life romance!

“The film we created for ‘So Good’ really tells the full story of the song in the way I intended,” Halsey, who identifies as non-binary and prefers the pronouns she/they — said in an interview with People. “Using the Samsung Freestyle, Alev and I were able to share a glimpse of the way that we fell in love: watching romantic films together. But this time, the Freestyle is playing real home movies from our life together. For us, this makes ‘So Good’ come to life in a really special way that we’re so excited to share with fans,” they explained.

Halsey and their partner Alev Aydin share a romantic kiss in their latest music video, “So Good,” which premiered on June 10, 2022. (YoutTube)

In the video, Halsey is playing the part of an actress on the set of a movie that is trying to win the love of a director, who is played by Alev. In the middle of the emotional video, Halsey and Alev are played by different actors and Halsey is watching it all go down from offset. The lyrics to their song include, “I was hoping you would tell her it was over/ You’re all I think about and everywhere I look/ I know it’s bad/ But we could be good.” As time goes by Halsey’s character cannot stop thinking about Alev’s character, which is referenced by their lyrics “the one who got away.”

As Halsey fans know, they revealed in their former hit song “Without Me” that Alev was just their friend for several years before the two became romantically involved in 2018. The love between them was solidified during the Covid-19 pandemic when the two were quarantined with each other. Halsey took to Twitter to thank fans one day prior to the release, on Thursday, June 9. “I think this is the biggest and best reaction to a song release I have ever seen from you guys,” they wrote. “I’m truly giddy. All of this was so worth it. I had a gut feeling this was a good one, ily.”

