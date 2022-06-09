Dizzy Wright Teams With Chris Webby To ‘Embody My Cowboy Swag’ In New ‘Outlaws’ Video

Is a new era of Westerns upon us? On the heels of The Harder They Fall and The Power of The Dog, hip-hop artist Dizzy Wright makes a case for casting him and Chris Webby in their own desperado feature with the cinematic “Outlaws” video. In the gorgeous visual, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Dizzy Chris, DJ Hoppa, and the rest of their posse ambush a poker match with six shooters drawn. This caper sets off an adventure that includes a gold mine, bounty hunters, and eventually, a deadly duel.

The song weaves a story itself. “I bust through the door with my allies / With two guns so don’t end up on my bad side / Y’all don’t know who y’all f-ckin’ with / ‘Cause we gon’ chase them crazy bald heads / Right out of this town, get found and they all dead,” raps Dizzy, per Genius. Chris comes in to sing the hook, reminding you of who they are. “They know my name around, yeah / We that gang in town, yeah / We public enemy number one / You know that danger’s ’round.”

“This ‘Outlaws’ music video represents everything that I want my visuals to become,” Dizzy tells HollywoodLife. “Mini movies that bring the music to life but also show a different side of my personality. Me and Chris Webby are on a mission in this video, and we want it all; whether we have to take it from you or take your life to get it, we’re some outlaws, and we’re not stopping until we have everything we want. I think this video is one of my best, but it’s only the beginning of where we plan on taking it. I embodied my cowboy swag and renamed myself ‘Flint Backwood,’ and this is what the results look like lol I hope everyone enjoys this video. #StillMovin”

It’s hard not to want a Flint Backwood cinematic universe after watching “Outlaws,” just to find out where these characters come from and what danger they’ll face next. The track itself comes from Dizzy’s new album, Dizzyland. Released in April, Dizzyland followed his previous projects, 2020’s My Hustle Unmatched and 2021’s Slidin’ and Glidin’. What makes Dizzyland special is the addition of DJ Hoppa. He and Dizzy have been friends for over a decade. That connection and mutual creative understanding shine here on “Outlaws,” as well on the album’s other tracks.

Over Dizzyland’s dozen songs, fans are gifted with appearances from Xzibit (“24 Hours”), B-Real of Cyprus Hill (“Promoter,” which also features Man Like Devin), Omari Hardwick (“I Can’t Quit”), Toxsikk (“What’s The Rush”), Jon Connor (“Ambush”), Trent Monroe (“Escape”), Demrick and Reezy (“On The Move”). However, the main star of Dizzyland is Dizzy’s hustle, having released a project every year for the past decade. That effort is paying out, proving he’s one of the hardest working “outlaws” in the rap game today.