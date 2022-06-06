Rachel Zegler Rocks White Bikini On Marrakech Getaway As She Gives ‘Side Eye’: Photo

Rachel Zegler looked stunning when she rocked a white scrunched bikini while on vacation in Marrakech.

June 6, 2022 2:05PM EDT
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rachel Zegler always looks stunning no matter what she wears and her latest Instagram post proved that. The 21-year-old posted a photo of herself in a scrunched white bikini with a plunging top and matching bottoms.

Rachel posted the photo with the caption, “i call this one the ‘bikini side-eye supreme'” In the photo, she put her toned abs on full display while the knotted top revealed major underboob. She wore hardly any makeup and had her brown hair straight, down, and parted to the side.

Rachel has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just recently she celebrated her birthday when she wore a slinky sheer knit rainbow long-sleeve dress with a plunging scoop neckline. The back of the dress was cut out with chains across the back and she had her hair down and long in voluminous waves.

When Rachel isn’t dressed down in casual clothes, she’s usually dressed to the nines on the red carpet and we cannot forget her stunning custom gray Dior gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and poofy, pleated skirt at the Grammys. She accessorized with a Tiffany & Co. Diamond Necklace and a Judith Leiber Couture New Goddess Crystal Clutch. Later that night, she performed in a plunging red Zuhair Murad Draped Plunge-Neck Taffeta Gown with a massive slit on the side of the skirt.

Aside from this gorgeous look, Rachel also attended the Oscars when she wore a sleeveless, black Dior Spring 2022 Couture Gown with a cowlneckline. The dress was completely see-through and covered in intricate sequins and beads. She accessorized her gown with a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Sixteen Stone Ring, a Tiffany & Co. Paloma Picasso Yellow Gold and Platinum Diamond Choker, and a Tyler Ellis Lee Pouchet Small Clutch.

