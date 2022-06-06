David J’s Shares How Video For ‘Because Of You’ Reflects ‘How I Was Feeling When Writing That Song’

At the start of David J‘s new music video for “Because Of You,” we watch as an unnamed woman heads out to her car, only to find a flyer has been tucked underneath her windshield wiper. It’s for DAVID J’s show at the East Room in Nashville. “Nice flyer,” she texts someone, including a laughing face emoji. “You comingggg?” asks David J, hinting he was the one who put it on her car. After some flirty back-and-forth, she accepts the invitation…only to find out that there’s just one seat at this concert, and it’s reserved for her.

As David J sings, this concert becomes more than a romantic gesture. It’s a testimonial to someone special and a way to remind them of that fact. “The way you dance like no one’s in the room / And girl I love the way you laugh at everything / I take you heart over anything / If you ask me why I fell, well here’s the truth / It’s because of you.”

“This entire project has meant so much to me,” David J tells HollywoodLife. We chose ‘Because of You’ as the focus track of the entire project as people started picking up the video on TikTok and using it throughout the app. Now, that song specifically is slowly creeping up to 1 million streams alone on Spotify. The response to the entire project has been incredible and overwhelming.”

“When choosing to shoot a music video for ‘Because Of You,’ I felt like it was important for the scenes throughout to reflect how I was feeling when writing that song,” he says. Adding that the song was written with his “buddies Dylan Brady and Matt McVaney,” David J says he can’t wait to show his fans what’s next. “As we release more and more content and music, I’m excited as each time continues to build and grow my entire career,” says the rising country star. “I’m beyond happy to have an incredible team in all areas of my career, which has helped me grow and bring in more opportunities.”

“Because Of You” continues the success David J achieved with previous singles “Lost My Heartbreak” and “Stay.” Both songs have racked up millions of streams (with “Lost My Heartbreak” currently at over 15 million streams on Spotify alone.) The Lost My Heartbreak EP, which arrived earlier in 2022, contains the title track, the remix of “Stay,” and this new single.

It’s the culmination of years of hard work from this young Rotterdam, NY native. After his grandfather put a guitar in his hands, David J fell in love and quickly found that he had an undeniable talent for weaving stories and unforgettable melodies. He’s quickly experienced success, playing some of Nashville’s top venues and stomping ground in the Northeast. Keep an ear on David J, because of songs like this, he’s poised to potentially be the next big name in country.