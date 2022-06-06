Cameron Diaz Reveals Her Secret To Staying In Shape Ahead Of Her 50th Birthday

Cameron Diaz turns the big 5-0 on August 30, but she looks nowhere close to being on the cusp of her fifth decade of life. And on the May 24 episode of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s Goop podcast, the 49-year-old mother of one revealed exactly what she does to stay in shape: intermittent fasting. “I’m the mother of a two-year-old, so we’re both having a little of this and a little of that, and do I need to be snacking as much as she is all day?” she explained of her mindset, per the Daily Mail. “Doing a little reset kind of brings you back. It helps you be more present in the moment, staying aware of what you’re saying and what you’re doing.”

Intermittent fasting promotes mindful eating and encourages people to eat only when they’re hungry. It also guides people to eat between certain hours of the day. The Charlie’s Angels actress added that the diet is “worth it.”

While it’s hard to envision Cameron not looking picture-perfect all day every day, she also said she transformed her skin in her 40s by applying little to no makeup to her face. “I’ve been wearing make-up every day for most of my life, because of work, and it was really depleting to my skin. I always had a breakout,” she recalled to Gwyneth, who is 49. “And since I stopped wearing a lot of it, in my 40s — obviously I’m older, too, but I was getting breakouts well into my 40s — I like my skin much better.”

As she mentioned, Cameron is the mother of 2-year-old daughter Raddix, who she shares with husband of seven years, Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden, 43. And despite being the “oldest mom” in her friend group, she noted she is thankful for all she can do with her toddler in addition to having the support of her inner circle. “I’m lucky to be my age, lucky to have those girlfriends, lucky to have my daughter, lucky to have all the support I do raising her,” she said, according to People.

She also noted that along with her skin, her concept of age has changed in the last decade of her life. “It’s totally opened up. I’m excited,” the actress gushed. “I’ve got 50 or 60 years to go — I want to live to be 110, since I’ve got a young child.”