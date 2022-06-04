Kim Cattrall, 65, Rocks Plunging Swimsuit As She Teases ‘There’s Nothing To See Here’

Image Credit: OLEHENRIKSEN/MEGA

Kim Cattrall, 65, looked incredible in her latest figure-flattering photo! The actress posed in a brown one-piece swimsuit while standing in front a closet, in a new Instagram post she shared on June 3. She had her hair pulled back with some strands hanging loose to frame her face and appeared to not be wearing makeup.

“Nothing to see here! Keep movin’..,” she captioned the pic, which was met with a lot of compliments. “Fabulous as always,” one fan wrote while another shared, “There’s plenty to see. You look amazing.” A third exclaimed, “You look so great! We love you,” and a fourth called her “beautiful.”

Kim’s latest photo comes after Sarah Jessica Parker made headlines for revealing why her former co-star wasn’t asked to be a part of the Sex and the City spinoff, And Just Like That… “We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Sarah said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning.”

“You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that,'” she added.

Sarah also praised Kim for her iconic role as Samantha on Sex and the City and credited her for being a part of the show’s huge success. “Her portrayal of that role was wonderful, and it filled out everything, right? There were four points on the picture, and they were all important,” she said before also pointing out showrunner Michael Patrick King addressing Kim’s character Samantha’s absence in the show.

“But we felt comfortable moving on without her and without that part because we knew what Michael wanted to do,” Sarah explained. “And we thought he handled it beautifully — that she was there and she was present — and that was kind of nice for all of us and, I think, the audience.”

