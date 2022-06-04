Beyonce & Jay-Z Make Rare Outing For Lunch In NYC: Photo

Beyonce and Jay-Z wore stylish outfits as they were photographed walking outside a restaurant in the New York City area during a weekend outing.

June 4, 2022 7:02PM EDT
Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert, 'On The Run II Tour', The London Stadium, UK - 16 Jun 2018
Beyonce Knowles, Jay Z Beyonce and Jay-Z in concert, 'On The Run II Tour', Buffalo, USA - 18 Aug 2018
Jay-Z, Beyonce. Singers Jay-Z, left, and Beyonce pose for photographers upon arrival at the 'Lion King' European premiere in central London Lion King Premiere, Glastonbury, United Kingdom - 14 Jul 2019
Image Credit: Peter Parker / SplashNews.com

Beyonce, 40, and Jay-Z, 52, grabbed a bite to eat together during a rare weekend outing. The lovebirds were spotted walking outside a restaurant in Manhattan, NY as they donned patterned outfits and looked relaxed. Beyonce’s outfit included a black blazer over a purple, red, and black patterned dress and matching gloves, and Jay’s included a black, purple and white patterned short-sleeved button-down top and gray pants.

Beyonce and Jay-Z during their latest lunch outing. (Peter Parker / SplashNews.com)

She also added a black face mask to her look to keep herself and others safe from the COVID pandemic and had her long wavy hair down. The beauty also accessorized with hoop earrings and a white bracelet and appeared to add photos of her look on social media. Jay added white sneakers to his look and wore sunglasses.

Before Beyonce turned heads during her lunch date with Jay, she got attention for reportedly arriving in Portofino, Italy around the same time as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who were married in the city at the end of May. The singer stayed in the same hotel as the newlyweds, according to Hello!, and fans immediately began to wonder if the visit was just a coincidence or if she was accepting a wedding invite. It doesn’t appear that the “Lemonade” creator was a guest, however.

Beyonce & Jay-Z during a previous outing. (MEGA)

When Beyonce’s not making headlines for rare outings with her hubby or visits to beautiful cities overseas, she’s doing so for posting memorable moments on her Instagram page. The mother-of-three often posts eye-catching photos of herself modeling various sleek fashion choices and they always leave a lasting impression. In March, she posed in a sexy sheer dress with silver sequin designs and sunglasses, and before that, she donned a yellow sleeveless dress with matching gloves and a cape.

Whether she’s going on outings or posting beautiful pics, it’s clear to see Beyonce is thoroughly embracing her fourth decade in the world. The talented artist celebrated her 40th birthday back in Sept. and a source told us that despite already accomplishing a lot in life, she’s still “looking forward” to where her successful career will take her next.

“Beyonce is looking forward to the next chapter of her life as she turns 40,” a source close to the pop diva told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has accomplished so much and experienced things that many people could only dream about. And while she’s looking forward to seeing where her career takes her over the next decade.”

