Beyonce & Jay-Z Make Rare Outing For Lunch In NYC: Photo

Beyonce, 40, and Jay-Z, 52, grabbed a bite to eat together during a rare weekend outing. The lovebirds were spotted walking outside a restaurant in Manhattan, NY as they donned patterned outfits and looked relaxed. Beyonce’s outfit included a black blazer over a purple, red, and black patterned dress and matching gloves, and Jay’s included a black, purple and white patterned short-sleeved button-down top and gray pants.

She also added a black face mask to her look to keep herself and others safe from the COVID pandemic and had her long wavy hair down. The beauty also accessorized with hoop earrings and a white bracelet and appeared to add photos of her look on social media. Jay added white sneakers to his look and wore sunglasses.

Before Beyonce turned heads during her lunch date with Jay, she got attention for reportedly arriving in Portofino, Italy around the same time as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who were married in the city at the end of May. The singer stayed in the same hotel as the newlyweds, according to Hello!, and fans immediately began to wonder if the visit was just a coincidence or if she was accepting a wedding invite. It doesn’t appear that the “Lemonade” creator was a guest, however.

When Beyonce’s not making headlines for rare outings with her hubby or visits to beautiful cities overseas, she’s doing so for posting memorable moments on her Instagram page. The mother-of-three often posts eye-catching photos of herself modeling various sleek fashion choices and they always leave a lasting impression. In March, she posed in a sexy sheer dress with silver sequin designs and sunglasses, and before that, she donned a yellow sleeveless dress with matching gloves and a cape.

Whether she’s going on outings or posting beautiful pics, it’s clear to see Beyonce is thoroughly embracing her fourth decade in the world. The talented artist celebrated her 40th birthday back in Sept. and a source told us that despite already accomplishing a lot in life, she’s still “looking forward” to where her successful career will take her next.

“Beyonce is looking forward to the next chapter of her life as she turns 40,” a source close to the pop diva told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has accomplished so much and experienced things that many people could only dream about. And while she’s looking forward to seeing where her career takes her over the next decade.”