‘Mama June: Road To Redemption’ Recap: June Ditches Alana For Her New Boyfriend

June “Mama June” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson were asked to join The Masked Singer during the June 3 episode of Mama June: Road To Redemption. But because the show films in California, they had to fly to Los Angeles. Pumpkin wasn’t thrilled about that since Mama June made the decision for her and Alana before asking Pumpkin for permission — even though Pumpkin is the one who’s been caring for Alana.

Josh is on daddy duty, and let's just say, it isn't easy! #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/OXK2Wan8WU — WE tv (@WEtv) May 31, 2022

In the end, Pumpkin felt she had no other choice but to let Alana go with Mama June to Los Angeles. But she soon regretted that decision. Especially after hearing that June ignored Alana throughout most of the trip. June was too busy texting her “friend”, Jordan, to pay attention to her own daughter. Alana quickly became frustrated with June, but for the most part, she didn’t get too angry with her mom.

Alana definitely should have gotten upset though because after flying back to their home state — after getting eliminated from The Masked Singer in the first round — June told Alana that she’d be taking a car ride home alone. June wanted to go meet her “friend” elsewhere, and didn’t want to have to bothered with any motherly duties.

Producers couldn’t believe that June was leaving Alana alone in a car with a stranger. A car service had come to pick them both up at the airport, but because June was going in a different direction, she told Alana to go in the car by herself — even though the ride was going to be over an hour long. When producers asked June why she was ditching her underage daughter, she said she needed to go help a friend in need. Everyone asked June whether her “friend” was really her boyfriend, but she said no. She insisted that her friend was just a person needing help in their recovery. But friend or not — no one could believe that June was ditching Alana for someone she barely knew.

