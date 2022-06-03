Jimmy Kimmel Hints He’s Leaving Late Night Talk Show: ‘I Cannot Do This Anymore’

Is the end near for Jimmy Kimmel Live? In an interview with Variety, Jimmy Kimmel, 54, revealed that after 19 years on the air, he may be ready to throw in the towel as a late-night talk show host. “I wish I knew what I was gonna do,” said Jimmy, whose contract with ABC ends in 2023. “I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore,’ ” he added. “And I have moments where I go, ‘What am I gonna do with my life if I’m not doing this anymore?’ It’s a very complicated thing.”

Jimmy also noted how making this major life and career change is an extremely layered decision. “There are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and co worker considerations,” he explained. “And eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I’m not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I’m thinking about it a lot, though.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live launched in January 2003 with the comedian as series creator, host, and executive producer. It currently holds the title of the longest-running late-night talk show on ABC. Jimmy has welcomed major celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Samuel L. Jackson and political figures like Barack Obama and George W. Bush onto his show.

The last time Jimmy openly discussed potentially ending his show was in 2017, two years before his contract was renewed. At the time he told Variety, “I know I will do the show for another three years. It’s possible that will be it.” Jimmy, who has two adult children with his ex-wife Gina Maddy and two young children with his current wife Molly McNearney, also said in 2017 that he’d “like to have more free time” with his family. “I want to go out on my own terms. If I ever feel like we’re repeating ourselves, I think it’s a good indication that it’s time,” he said.