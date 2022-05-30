Master P Confirms Tragic Death Of Daughter Tytyana At 29: ‘My Angel’

Master P is mourning the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rap icon, who founded No Limit Records, took to his Instagram on Sunday, May 29, to announce the loss of the Growing Up Hip Hop star, whose cause of death has to be revealed.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” Master P, whose real name is Percy Robert Miller, wrote alongside an image of an angel. “We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support.” He concluded the message, “Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this. #MyAngel.”

Tytyana’s old brother, Romeo Miller ((the rapper formerly known as Lil’ Romeo), also shared a heartbreaking message to social media, writing, “We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister,” the 32-year-old TV personality said. “Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

In 2016, Tytyana opened about her struggle with substance use disorder on Growing Up Hip Hop, telling her famous father in one episode, “I feel like I don’t need to go to rehab, feel like I could actually do good without rehab,” per The Sun. Master P replied, “I mean you say that TyTy but on the serious side, I think we should get some professional help just to make sure you stay on track. I’m serious, so you need to get serious, this is a serious situation go on.”

Master P shared TyTyana with his ex Sonya C. Along with Romeo, the former couple are also parents to Hercy Miller, Veno Miller, Itali Miller, Mercy Miller and Vercy Miller. Master P is also the father to Cymphonique Miller, who starred in the Nickelodeon sitcom How to Rock.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or mental health, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.