‘The Offer’ Preview: Bettye Vows To Get Ruddy’s Job Back Or ‘Die Trying’

“I can’t believe you talked to Joe Colombo. Even I wouldn’t talk to Joe Colombo. It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard. You’re a little kooky in the head,” Mario Puzo tells Bettye McCartt in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of The Offer.

Bettye quips, “My ex-husband would agree with you.” Mario says, “You know, that’s some loyalty you got for Ruddy.”

Bettye tells Mario, “I didn’t do it for him. I did it for me. I’m so sick of living a life that is determined by everyone else’s choices.” She goes on to reveal that growing up she was given hand-me-down clothes and nothing was ever her style. When she got married, she moved into a house paid for by her husband. “Yet another thing I didn’t choose,” she says.

She continues, “I hate that feeling. Other people making choices for me because I don’t have the power to make those choices myself. So I’m getting Ruddy’s job back, or I’m going to die trying.”

Suddenly, they see Ruddy walking past them. “Looks like it worked,” Mario says.

The road to bringing Mario’s novel, The Godfather, to life is a complicated one. However, the payoff was worth it. The 1972 film went on to win Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Actor for Marlon Brando, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie received 7 additional Oscar nominations.

The official synopsis for the May 19 episode reads, “Ruddy deals with the fallout from the disastrous press conference while Evans creates a plan to save Paramount. Bettye takes action as the first day of filming is compromised due to collisions with Gulf & Western, Paramount, and the Mafia.”

The series stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Giovanni Ribisi, Dan Fogler, Burn Gorman, Colin Hanks, and Patrick Gallo. New episodes of The Offer are released Thursdays on Paramount+.