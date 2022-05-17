‘Welcome To Plathville’ Season 4 Preview: Micah Reveals He Tried Weed For 1st Time

It’s been about 2 months since Micah moved out to Los Angeles. “It’s so different from life in Cairo,” Micah admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the May 17 premiere of Welcome to Plathville season 4. He’s reconnected with his friend Hayden, who has helped him navigate the City of Angels.

“Looking back, I had almost no experience with anything say pop culture or from the world. Like Superman, Spider-Man, The Hulk, I didn’t really know who any of those were,” Micah admits. Hayden says that Micah is like a “different person” now that he’s learned so much about the real world.

Micah is embracing everything Los Angeles has to offer — even marijuana. “Smoking weed is legal out here, and I’ve experimented with weed several times,” Micah reveals. “I told my mom and, believe it or not, she was like, ‘Oh I don’t really care. My mom used to grow it.'” Micah notes that his mother “definitely used to be a party person” before she got married.

View Related Gallery New Shows Of 2020: Photos Of 'Outer Banks' & More OUTER BANKS Normal People -- Episode 3 - Episode 103 -- The night of the Debs is approaching and the girls at school have organised a fundraising event. Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) has been asked to help and is out of her comfort zone. At the club, one of Connell’s friends Karen (Niamh Lynch) does her best to show Marianne some kindness but Rachel (Leah McNamara) behaves coldly towards her. The evening turns sour, when one of the boys’ older friends gropes Marianne. She leaves the club, upset by the incident and Connell (Paul Mescal) offers her a lift home. Marianne stays over at Connell’s house and bumps into Lorraine as she leaves the next day. Connell becomes anxious when his friends tease him about Marianne, suspecting they’ve guessed about their relationship. Fuelled by anxiety, Connell makes an unexpected decision that hurts Marianne and causes a rift between him and his mother, Lorraine (Sarah Greene). Marianne withdraws from school, causing Connell intense guilt. Connell (Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones), shown. (Photo by: Enda Bowe/Hulu)

Micah has been taking acting lessons and signed with a modeling agency. He’s even booked some modeling gigs already!

As for dating, Micah is well aware that the dating pool is much larger in LA. “There’s such a bigger variety of girls out here, Shoot, there’s boys that look like girls out here. You never know what you’re going to get,” Micah says.

Related Link Related: Shauna Rae: 5 Things To Know About The TLC Star Who Is 22 But Looks 8 Years Old

The official synopsis for season 4 reads: “Kim and Barry raised their nine kids on an idyllic and secluded farm in southern Georgia, separated from social media and modern culture but life looks a whole lot different for the family now. Ethan, Olivia, and Moriah are in Tampa, far from the family drama but making it on their own in a new city is not all fun and games. Micah is stretching his wings in Los Angeles and finding new friends and room to grow. Kim and Barry have five of their nine kids still living in their house but life is no longer as conservative as it once was. Kim is questioning their lifestyle and her choices overall and some unexpected alliances and friendships occur as a result. As the Plaths explore new cities, navigate their love lives, change and grow in ways none of them ever expected, what’s certain is the recent past never seemed so far behind.” Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.