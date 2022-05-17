‘RHOC’s Jen Armstrong & Husband Split After 7 Years Of Marriage As She Files For Legal Separation

Real Housewives of Orange County star Dr. Jen Armstrong, 44, filed for legal separation from her husband of nearly eight years, Ryne Holliday, on May 13, according to legal docs obtained by TMZ. The plastic surgeon and Ryne share three children together — twins Cece and Vince, 10, and son Robert, 9 — so it’s certainly sad to see that this family is splitting up.

Dr. Jen only listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, but a source gave more details to Page Six. “There was no specific catalyst for the filing. After their first trial separation in September [2021], Jen and Ryne were still in limbo and Jen felt like she needed to take this step to improve their family dynamic. The issues they’ve been having are the same issues that played out on the show. But all is amicable and they are committed to keeping their kids stable and happy,” the insider said.

Jen is also asking for legal and physical custody of the kids, while giving Ryne visitation.

Dr. Jen Armstrong is one of the newest cast members of The Real Housewives of Orange County. She joined the show with Noella Bergener at the start of Season 16, which also featured the return of series veteran Heather Dubrow. It’s not yet clear whether Dr. Jen will return to the show for another season, but given her current situation, we think Bravo might want to catch the drama from her split on camera. And no, we wouldn’t blame them for it.

Prior to this legal separation, Jen had revealed she and Ryne split last year. She said they had gotten back together and were working things out, but obviously, things have since changed. She listed their date of separation as Sept. 8, 2021.