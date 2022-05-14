Diddy Pushed To Include ‘Cancelled’ Travis Scott & Morgan Wallen At BBMAs’ As EP: ‘I’m Uncancelling’

Diddy said that no musicians 'are saints' and 'cancelling is a trend that needs to stop,' in an interview about the Billboard Music Awards, which will include performances by Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen.

May 14, 2022 1:12PM EDT
Diddy, Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen
Sean Combs Sean Combs at REHAB Beach Club, Las Vegas, USA - 26 Aug 2017
Nerano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy soaks up the Italian sunshine by going shirtless on a luxury yacht as he shows off his dance moves and kung fu skills in front of a couple of ladies before going on to enjoy dinner together at a restaurant where they had some fine Italian dining during his holidays in Nerano. The rap Mogul was seen laughing and joking with Joie Chavis as they left the trendy Italian restaurant before heading back to Diddy's mega-yacht to continue enjoying their vacation! *Shot on September 10, 2021* Pictured: P Diddy - Puffy Daddy - Sean Combs - Joie Chavis BACKGRID USA 11 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Debby Wong/RMV/Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Diddy, 52, doesn’t agree with cancelling musicians over “mistakes” and he’s proving it by bringing two musicians who were highly criticized online and beyond to the Billboard Music Awards. The rapper revealed that as host and executive producer, he’s letting Travis Scott and Morgan Wallen perform at the highly-anticipated award show on May 15 even though they were “cancelled” by critics online after two recent headline-making incidents. Travis faced backlash after 10 people were tragically killed at his Astroworld concert in Houston, TX in Nov. 2021 and Morgan faced backlash when he was seen drunkenly yelling a racial slur in a video that was posted on the internet in Feb. 2021.

“I said, ‘My brother Travis Scott has to perform’ … And NBC said yes,” Diddy said when talking about the request he made to the network, in an Instagram video he shared on May 9. He also chatted bout the request and his beliefs about the backlash on his fellow musicians, in an interview with Billboard.

“As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life,” he said in the interview. “So one of the things I’m doing directly is uncancelling the cancelled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncancelling. But cancelling is a trend that needs to stop.”

Diddy
Diddy is hosting the Billboard Music Awards on May 15. (RMV/Shutterstock)

“Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy,” the experienced hip hop artist continued. “People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.”

“To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life,” he added. “Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back inside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that.”

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15. The show will air at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on NBC.

