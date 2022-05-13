Brittney Griner Appears In Court As Detention In Russia Is Extended Another Month: Photo

The WNBA star and Olympic gold medalist has to stay in Russia until at least June over drug charges that could result in up to ten years in prison.

May 13, 2022 3:51PM EDT
GRINER Brittney (USA), United States vs Japan - Gold Medal Game Basketball: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo Olympic Games 2020, Tokyo, Japan - 08 Aug 2021
Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner leaves a courtroom after a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, . Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was detained at the Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison Russia Brittney Griner, Moscow, Russian Federation - 13 May 2022
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by JOE GIDDENS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12246542l) Brittney Griner of the USA reacts during the Women's Quarterfinal Basketball match between Australia and the USA at the Saitama Super Arena during the Tokyo Olympic Games in Saitama, Japan, 04 August 2021. Olympic Games 2020 - Basketball, Saitama, Japan - 04 Aug 2021
WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian courtroom on Friday, May 13, as state officials extended the athlete’s detention for another month. Brittney, 31, was pictured in handcuffs wearing an orange hoodie with her hood over her head inside a courtroom near Moscow. It was there that Brittney learned she’d remain imprisoned in the country until at least June. Her lawyer, Alexander Boikov, told The Associated Press that the short extension of Brittney’s detention means her trial should start soon.

Brittney Griner at a courtroom in Moscow, Russia on May 13 (Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP/Shutterstock)

Brittney is currently facing up to ten years in prison over drug charges due to allegedly having marijuana vape cartridges containing hash oil in her possession at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow in February, which resulted in her arrest. Brittney did not express “any complaints about the detention conditions” at her May 13 court date, according to her lawyer.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist’s situation has been national news, especially because it’s happening amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden and his administration have openly said that Brittney is being wrongfully detained. U.S. officials and the WNBA have reportedly been working to free her, but so far they’ve had no luck.

Brittney Griner plays at the Tokyo Olympics on August 8, 2021 (Photo: Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock)

In a statement previously given to HollywoodLife, the WNBA said, “Brittney Griner has the WNBA’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States.” Her team, the Phoenix Mercury, also released a statement, saying, “We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the W.N.B.A. and N.B.A. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”

