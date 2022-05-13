Brittney Griner Appears In Court As Detention In Russia Is Extended Another Month: Photo

WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in a Russian courtroom on Friday, May 13, as state officials extended the athlete’s detention for another month. Brittney, 31, was pictured in handcuffs wearing an orange hoodie with her hood over her head inside a courtroom near Moscow. It was there that Brittney learned she’d remain imprisoned in the country until at least June. Her lawyer, Alexander Boikov, told The Associated Press that the short extension of Brittney’s detention means her trial should start soon.

Brittney is currently facing up to ten years in prison over drug charges due to allegedly having marijuana vape cartridges containing hash oil in her possession at the Sheremetyevo airport near Moscow in February, which resulted in her arrest. Brittney did not express “any complaints about the detention conditions” at her May 13 court date, according to her lawyer.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist’s situation has been national news, especially because it’s happening amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden and his administration have openly said that Brittney is being wrongfully detained. U.S. officials and the WNBA have reportedly been working to free her, but so far they’ve had no luck.

View Related Gallery Celebrities Arrested In 2022: ASAP Rocky, Tiffany Haddish & More Mugshots 2022 has been a busy year for celebrity run-ins with law enforcement. Stars haven't exactly been on their best behavior. Some stars are accused of serious crimes while others were found a little worse for wear after a long night. (Please! Do we have to remind you, there is no excuse to drink or drive?!) One star who found themself in handcuffs was rapper <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/celeb/asap-rocky/">ASAP Rocky</a>, seen here during the 2021 Met Gala. He was <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/04/20/asap-rocky-arrested-la-shooting/">arrested in Apr. 2022</a> while touching down at LAX airport after a trip to Barbados with <a href="https://hollywoodlife.com/pics/rihanna-asap-rocky-photos/">pregnant girlfriend Rihanna</a>. He was charged with 'assault with a deadly weapon' over a Nov. 2021 shooting incident. The musical artist was released on $550K bail and as of May 2022, was awaiting a yet-to-be-scheduled hearing. Want to learn more about the stars who have been arrested this year? Look no further. Find stories, mug shots, and more in our gallery here. This booking photo provided by Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows a booking photo of Atlanta rapper Young Thug. The Atlanta rapper, whose name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, was one of 28 people indicted, in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state's RICO act and street gang charges, according to jail records Rapper-Young-Thug-Arrested - 09 May 2022

In a statement previously given to HollywoodLife, the WNBA said, “Brittney Griner has the WNBA’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States.” Her team, the Phoenix Mercury, also released a statement, saying, “We are aware of and are closely monitoring the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. We remain in constant contact with her family, her representation, the W.N.B.A. and N.B.A. We love and support Brittney and at this time our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health, and her safe return home.”