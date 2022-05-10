Frankie Grande Marries Hale Leon During ‘Star Wars’ Wedding: ‘The Man Of My Dreams’

Frankie Grande is a married man! The 39-year-old performer and media personality tied the knot with fiancé Hale Leon, 29, in a surprise wedding on May 4. The pair made their union official in an intimate ceremony at a family home in Boca Raton, Florida, but the Star Wars theme was out of this world.

“‼️Introducing Mr. & Mr. Grande‼️ … Yup! We’re MARRIED! Surprise!” Frankie captioned a May 10 Instagram post in which he shared several photos from the festive wedding. He explained that he and Hale chose “May the 4th be with you” because they “really are both that nerdy.” The date is special for Star Wars fans, as they take the iconic phrase from the film series, “May the force be with you,” and change it to, as Frankie said, “May the 4th be with you.” He also revealed his “incredible mother,” Joan Grande, 64, officiated the wedding and that he and Hale wore “one of a kind” Dolce & Gabbana tuxedos. He continued on to gush about their “joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family” and the “mini-moon” they were on at the time of his posting.

“I can’t wait to share all of these amazing stories, pics and videos with you all slowly as we get them, but for now, let me just say I am the happiest I’ve ever been… I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored,” he sweetly concluded.

The photos Frankie shared at the time of his surprise announcement included snapshots of him and Hale cozied up together and with their dog, Appa. He also gave a glimpse of his The Galaxy Far, Far Away-themed celebrations, which included appearances from several stormtroopers, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and Darth Vader.

The happy couple got engaged in June 2021 after Frankie popped the question at the site of one of their first dates: a virtual reality adventure park in Los Angeles called Dreamscape. “WE’RE ENGAGED! I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me!” Frankie wrote on Instagram alongside professional engagement photos for the announcement. “Playing games and making me laugh forever! Speaking of games… I proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE FREAKED OUT!”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!