‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Preview: Mariahlynn Reveals An Ex ‘Fractured Her Leg’ In 3 Places

Mariahlynn sits down to talk to Dr. Ish and talks about her past trauma, which is impacting her relationship with Rich Dollaz now. “I want to rebel like a teenager, but if I act like a teenager, I’m enabling you [Rich] to act like my father,” Mariahlynn says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 28 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

Dr. Ish says that Mariahlynn is just “repeating the cycle” of what happens to someone who has been through abusive situations. Mariahlynn admits she’s been in “multiple” abusive situations. “He knows I just had a fractured leg in three places,” she reveals. An ex “kicked” her in the leg and “fractured her leg” in 3 places.

“That makes me feel resentful towards him because it’s like if you would just be the man I deserve, I would have never been in that situation,” Mariahlynn tells Dr. Ish about how she feels about Rich. Dr. Ish knows that “we all carry the ghosts of our past relationships.” He believes it’s necessary to recognize your triggers and be able to communicate with your partner.

“I’m not literally scared of him, but sometimes I’m afraid to be who I am and he wonders why because I don’t want to continue being judged when the rest of the world is already judging me,” Mariahlynn continues. She begins to tear up in front of Dr. Ish. “If I can’t be myself around you then I don’t want to be around you,” she adds.

The synopsis for the April 28 episode reads: “Couples battle communication. A1 & Lyrica bend the rules, frustrating their fellow boot campers. K. Michelle & Lyrica reignite an old feud with an explosive fight that rocks the house. Mariahlynn shares a painful past. Boo & Emmet lose patience.” Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs Thursdays on WE tv.