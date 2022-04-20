Aaron Paul Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Parsekian: See 1st Photo

He’s Breaking Dad, once again! Aaron Paul and wife Lauren Parsekian confirmed they welcomed another baby into the world in March. He first made the announcement during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 19, when he revealed his newborn son’s godfather is the actor’s Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston. And she then shared the happy news with a photo of the baby on Instagram on April 20, saying, “Ryden Caspian Paul 💙 We’ve spent the last month getting acquainted with this little guy and we couldn’t be more in love. Born on a full moon, he has such a gentle and knowing spirit. I’m so deeply thankful that he chose us to be a part of his journey. Name inspired by our favorite artist, @markryden.” While Lauren and Aaron didn’t reveal the baby’s exact birthdate, the only full moon in March fell on March 18, so we presume that’s the day little Ryden came into the world — so sweet!

Aaron and Lauren already share daughter Story Anabelle Paul, 4, so Story now has a little brother. Aaron and Lauren first announced they had a new baby back in December 2021, with Lauren choosing to share their exciting news via Instagram. Alongside an adorable photo of Story kissing Lauren’s growing baby bump, she sweetly captioned the photo: “We can’t wait to meet you baby! We love you so much already.” Aaron too has previously raved about the prospect of more kids, sharing in 2019: “I mean, I’m down to just keep on going. My life began once I had a baby girl, my God. And watching my wife sort of take on a role of a mother, it’s just such a joy.”

View Related Gallery Aaron Paul: See PICS Aaron Paul 'Westworld' Season 3 TV show premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Mar 2020 Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Aaron Paul and wife Lauren Parsekian pictured for the first time with their newborn baby as the duo step out for lunch in Los Feliz. Pictured: Aaron Paul, Lauren Parsekian BACKGRID USA 6 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2013, welcomed Story back in February 2018. Sharing a heartwarming photo of Aaron cradling his newborn baby and staring enraptured into her eyes, Lauren penned in her caption: “I have never loved you more than I do right now. We are so lucky to be your girls forever.” Sharing the news on his own Instagram, Aaron posted a black-and-white photo of Story’s tiny foot, captioning it simply “My heart.”

Since 2018, Story has grown up into an adorable blonde little girl, who will now take on the role of big sister. Back in October of 2021, Lauren shared another adorable montage of the family spending time together in New York City. In sweet photos of Aaron and Story, the father-daughter duo played with chicks, dressed up together for Halloween, and strolled in the park. Story even got a ride on her dad’s shoulders during the sunny day, which Lauren captured in a video straight out of a Hallmark movie. Congratulations to the new parents!