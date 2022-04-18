Anthony Anderson Hopes To Reunite With His ‘Black-ish’ Kids On ‘Grown-ish’: ‘It Would Be Amazing’

After 8 seasons, black-ish is coming to an end. The hit ABC comedy series will be saying goodbye on April 19 with its series finale. However, Junior and Zoey will be continuing the Johnson family legacy over on grown-ish. So, might Anthony Anderson return as Dre on grown-ish next season?

“I hope so,” Anthony told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the black-ish PaleyFest event on April 3. “Getting to work with these kids, these actors, they were 7 or 8 and now they are adults and getting to be their patriarch and share my wisdom, it would be amazing to continue to that. I was able to grow with them. They taught me what is cool.”

Yara Shahidi’s Zoey Johnson got her own spinoff, grown-ish, in 2018. The Freeform series was renewed for season 5 in March 2022, with Marcus Scribner joining the series as a series regular. Before joining grown-ish, Marcus was a series regular on black-ish for all 8 seasons.

Black-ish became an instant hit when it premiered in 2014. Anthony noted that the cast, crew, and creative team behind the show “accomplished what we set out to do, making a great show that would resonate with an audience and make a difference and push the culture forward all while entertaining. I think that is what we have done for eight seasons.”

Over the last year, Anthony has been pulling double duty on TV. He reprised the role of Detective Kevin Bernard on Law & Order, which returned for season 21 in February 2022.

“It is fun to flip the switch from comedy to drama and be proficient at it and have a ball with it. I love the attitude of my character and getting back into it,” Anthony said.

The official synopsis for the series finale reads: “As Pops and Ruby prepare to move away, Dre and Bow consider if they should make a big life change as well. Grappling with this idea at work, Dre receives some unexpected advice from Simone Biles, who tells him to follow his heart. The Johnsons prepare for their goodbyes in the series finale of the beloved comedy series.”