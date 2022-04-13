Bailey James Dedicates ‘The Crow’ To Her Brother & All ‘Who Have Struggled Again & Again’

After suffering a heartbreaking loss, rising music star Bailey James spreads her wings with her new song and inspires all those to dream of soaring over their troubles one day again.

There is something undeniably dynamic about Bailey James. Her new song, “The Crow,” stands proof of her might and prowess. In the track premiering on HollywoodLife, Bailey summons the pain of loss to create the song’s beating heart, which resonates with honest lyrics that latch on and never let go. “I had a dream I was woken up from a nightmare/and never fell back asleep, so maybe I’m right there,” she sings, deftly capturing the confusion of grief and distress.

From there, the song soars. With a dash of early ’60s psychedelia, a touch of southern grit, and a jolt of feminine fierceness echoing Heart’s Ann Wilson, Bailey surges like a lighting bolt with “The Crow,” a burst of excitement on the rock and roll landscape. Yet, what really makes the new track special is the weight it carries within its lyrics. “I wrote “The Crow” in memory of my brother,” Bailey shares with HollywoodLife, “but also for anyone who has struggled again and again and keeps getting up and trying. May we all learn to fly.”

Proving that the future of rock is indeed female, Bailey has been making a name for herself for a while now. Prolific at a young age, the singer-songwriter first drew the attention of the country world (though it’s hard to pin her sound down since she draws influences from across the musical spectrum.) She had released more than a dozen singles and an EP before she was a teenager. Her name has appeared frequently on Music Row’s Country Breakout Chart and has appeared on American Idol. Plus, The Grand Ole Opry named her song, “Finally Free,” the Opry Circle New Song of the Week.

She’s also found success – and a considerable following – online. With more than 250k fans across social media, Bailey’s music and message are reaching a broad audience. And so, she knows that such power comes with responsibility. That is why she was appointed the first National Youth Advocate for The Jason Foundation.

Bailey also started the Finally Free Movement, a mental health/suicide prevention campaign, in honor of her brother, Zane, who she and her family lost to suicide. More info, and links to the Finally Free podcast, can be found here.

Along with music, Bailey is dedicated to raising awareness for suicide prevention through education and empowerment. Through her music, social media, and live performances, she encourages everyone, both young and old, to believe they too can fly.