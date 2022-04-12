Watch

President Joe Biden Gets Pooped On By A Bird During Inflation Speech: Watch

Senior Reporter

President Biden received an unwelcome surprise when a bird pooped on his suit as he delivered his speech on inflation and the economy.

President Joe Biden, 79, is having a crappy day! While POTUS was delivering an important message about inflation and the US economy, he received more than a warm welcome from the crowd as a bird flew above and pooped right on the lapel of his dark blue suit. Although Biden didn’t seem to notice at the time, it was clearly visible for viewers who tuned in live to see the broadcast on April 12.

Biden stood at the podium in Menlo, Iowa inside what he described as some sort of barn when the bird left his mark for millions to see. He stood and delivered his speech on the American economy and increases in the cost of living in America when in that moment eagle-eyed viewers noticed a small white mark splatter on his left shoulder, leaving a clear trail of poop on his coat.

Fans flocked to social media to comment over the video which has since gone viral since Biden delivered his comments earlier in the day. “That’s good luck!” one follower commented. “Did that really just happen?” another wrote. “A bird just pooped on Biden’s jacket. The beauty of live TV,” one user responded.

Biden was mid-speech while discussing, “…lower costs for American families and put rural America at the center of our efforts to build a future that’s made in America. And that’s not hyperbole, it’s about being made in America. A lot of that has to do with this industry” when the stream of poop was catapulted from above.

A bird pooped on President Joe Biden’s suit (STEVE POPE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Just hours before, Biden took to Twitter to inform Americans of his upcoming speech. “Tune in as I make an announcement on our actions to lower costs for working families, reduce the impact of Putin’s Price Hike, and Build a Better America,” he wrote in a Tweet.