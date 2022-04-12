‘7 Little Johnstons’ Preview: The Family Takes Joose On A Special Trip To Washington D.C.

Trent and Amber take Joose, Emma, and Alex on a trip to Washington D.C. in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘7 Little Johnstons.’ This trip marks Joose’s first time ‘ever’ in the nation’s capital!

Trent and Amber are making sure Joose learns so much about American culture. They head to Washington D.C. for a quick vacation in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 12 episode of 7 Little Johnstons. Joose notices right away that Washington D.C. is “so much bigger than any city in Finland.”

Trent, Amber, Joose, Emma, and Alex decide to take a tour around Washington D.C. They pass by the White House and hope they can get a little closer. They’re able to get to the South Lawn. Joose is excited to see the White House because it’s the most recognizable thing about Washington D.C.

The family, unfortunately, can’t get any closer to the White House because of security, but they make the best of the space they have. Joose does a handstand in front of the White House! The picture is pretty awesome.

Emma admits that seeing the White House in real life is “pretty cool.” Trent asks Joose if he’s having a good time so far, and Joose says he’s having a “great” time. “I like this place,” he says.

Joose is the newest member of the Johnston family. He’s an exchange student from Finland who is living with the Johnstons for 3 months. He’s learning to speak English fluently while experiencing just how different the United States is from Finland. “My first reaction when I came here was that, like, cars and trucks are so different. In Finland, cars are a lot smaller. Trucks are rare in Finland,” Joose revealed in a previous episode.

Joose is sharing his Finnish traditions with the Johnstons as well. Joose has also been spending a lot of time with Alex and Emma, who are still at home with Trent and Amber. They all went on the Washington D.C. trip together! 7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.