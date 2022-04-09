Breaking News

Jack White Marries GF Olivia Jean On-Stage In Detroit Right After Proposing Mid-Concert

Jack White
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
LOS ANGELES - FEB 10: Jack White arrives at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2013 in Los Angeles, CA; Shutterstock ID 127907657; purchase_order: Photo; job: Farrah
JACK WHITE OF WHITE STRIPES GIG ON THE GREEN, GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, BRITAIN - 25 AUG 2002
WHITE Jack White, left, and his partner in The White Stripes, Meg White, accept their Breakthrough Video award for "Fell In Love With a Girl" during the MTV Video Music Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall MTV AWARDS, NEW YORK, USA
Jack White and Meg White 46TH GRAMMY AWARDS ARRIVALS, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 08 FEB 2004 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer

The iconic singer/songwriter gave his fans a thrill with a surprise wedding in front of a sold-out crowd!

Jack White, is consistently surprising his fans with new music, new collaborators and new looks. On Friday (April 8), the iconic singer/songwriter had a whopper of a surprise for everyone attending his concert in Detroit: a new wife! During his show at the Masonic Temple, Jack got engaged to his girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean, and then immediately married her in front of the sold-out crowd, according to WXYZ.

Jack White
Jack White got married at his concert in Detroit on April 8, 2022. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The impromptu nuptials occurred after Jack asked Olivia to join him on stage to sing the White Stripes’ “Hotel Yorba,” per the outlet. After he put a ring on Olivia’s finger, he asked the crowd, “It’s been such a great day, mind if we get married right now?” according to Page Six.  The “great day” including Jack singing the national anthem at the Detroit Tiger’s season opener. Both Jack and Olivia hail from Detroit.

The couple then went backstage and returned moments later with their family members and the wedding officiant, Third Man Record’s co-founder Ben Swank, per WXYZ. “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life,” Ben reportedly said, quoting Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy.” Jack then carried his blushing bride off stage and returned to close out the show with several more songs, including one of his most famous, “7 Nation Army.” As Jack doesn’t allow cell phones at his shows, there were no photos of the surprise wedding on social media.

Related Gallery

Stars Who've Gotten Married In Quickie Vegas Weddings: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, April 3, 2022.Grammy Awards 2022, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - 03 Apr 2022
David Harbour and Lily Allen 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jan 2020

This is Jack’s third marriage. He was wed to White Stripes co-founder Meg White from 1996 to 2000 before the band broke up. Interestingly, they publicly pretended to be siblings until evidence of their marriage surfaced in 2001. “When you see a band that is two pieces, husband and wife, boyfriend and girlfriend, you think, ‘Oh, I see…’ When they’re brother and sister, you go, ‘Oh, that’s interesting.’ You care more about the music, not the relationship — whether they’re trying to save their relationship by being in a band,” Jack told Rolling Stone in 2005, defending their sibling secret. Jack was then married to model and singer Karen Elson from 2005-2013, and they have a son and daughter together.

 