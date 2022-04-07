Al Staehely Lets Flow The The ‘Special Time’ Of The ‘70s In His Groovy New Jam ‘Live Like A River’

When the world feels like a desert of cruelty and indifference, classic rock legend Al Staehely encourages you to let your love flow like a raging ‘river’ and wash away your troubles.

Will the second coming of the Roarin’ 20s see a revival of the spirit of the ’70s? If so, Al Staehely is ready to open the floodgates and let that decade’s vibes flow. In “Live Like A River,” premiering here on HollywoodLife, the former Spirit member with co-writer and John Denver lyricist, Joe Henry, merges the past with the present. With help from a green screen, Al’s son Christian- granddaughters Lily and Sydney – director Taylor White creates a modern classic rock vibe video. “‘Live Like a River and Love Like a Waterfall,” Al tells HollywoodLife, carries a message worth passing on to my granddaughters, Sydney and Lily.”

“Live Like A River” comes from Al’s Post Spirit Vol. 1 (1974-1978), a collection of songs written four decades ago. “The ’70s L.A. music scene was a special time. Today, many try to recreate the ’70s analog experience in their songwriting and recordings. I was lucky to have been writing and making music during that time,” said Al upon the release of the Post Spirit album. “These never before released, post-Spirit recordings from my ‘Vault’ are the real thing — written and recorded in L.A. during that era in some of the best studios, with some of the best musicians working at that time. Enjoy!”

Al’s rock and roll journey started not in a dive bar but at the bar exam. While attending the University of Texas, Al – a med student at the time – was in a band with two law students. When it came time to graduate, his bandmates convinced him to switch his major. He became a lawyer to keep the band together. After graduating with a legal degree, he put the diploma in the backseat before driving out to California to make his rock dreams come true.

In 1971, he and his brother, John Christian Staehely, joined the critically-acclaimed rock band Spirit. Al took over as the lead vocalist, bassist, and chief songwriter, and John took on the role of lead guitarist. The band released their fifth album, Feedback, which merged elements of psychedelic, folk, blues, and southern rock. After Spirit, John and Al formed the Staehely Brothers, and the team released Sta-Hay-Lee in 1973.

Over the following decades, Al released a handful of albums and wrote for acts like Keith Moon, Peter Cocks, and Bobby Gentry. He also found success as an entertainment lawyer and has used his knowledge of the music business to assist many as they navigate the legal world. From one river to another, Al is there to guide.

