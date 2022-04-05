‘Temptation Island’ Preview: Hania Gives Karyna A Hickey During Wild House Party

A house party turns scandalous when Hania is dared to give Karyna a hickey in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Temptation Island.’

It’s getting rowdy on Temptation Island! A wild house party is thrown, and there are shirtless men, bikini-clad women, and alcohol galore. Luke says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 6 episode that everyone is getting “very close and personal tonight. I’m not going to hold back.”

The amount of body shots people are taking during this house party is insane. Soon, a game of truth or dare starts. Madelyn wants to spice things up in a big way. “We need some action. We need some drama. We need the guys to start making out with some of the girls,” she says.

Hania is dared to give Karyna a hickey on her thigh. He doesn’t hesitate to give it his best go. However, Karyna doesn’t seem too excited about it.

“I feel like Karyna and I have really been connecting over the last few days,” Hania says. “I don’t know if we’re developing a romantic connection so much. I’m open to the possibility absolutely, but I’m really looking to improve my relationships all across the board and particularly my relationship with Ash.”

Hania came on Temptation Island with his girlfriend, Ash. They’ve been together nearly 2 years after meeting through mutual friends. After matching on a dating app, Ash and Hania instantly fell for each other.

However, Ash is set to move to Brooklyn for her career, and they’re both unsure if their relationship can withstand the distance. They had an emotional goodbye before being physically split up on Temptation Island. “I need you to really dig into yourself and find out what you want. And if you do want to be with me…” Ash said through tears. Hania replied, “I know that I want to be with you at the end of this.”

But will that still be the case by the end of their Temptation Island journeys? Time will tell. Temptation Island season 4 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on USA Network.